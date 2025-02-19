LDV expands lineup with new eight-seat MIFA family truckster

LDV MIFA is now available with an eight-seat layout, taking the fight in the segment to the top-selling Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria.
Priced from $47,990 drive away, the new eight-seat layout is only available on the entry-level MIFA Mode and is priced from $1,019 more than the seven-seater.
That makes it $6,700 less expensive than the entry-level Kia Carnival S V6.
“Value is extremely important in the family-car market and we are proud to be able to offer a full-size eight-seat people-mover for $47,990 drive-away,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, the General Manager of LDV Australia. “We have been working with the factory on an eight-seat option for some time and we are delighted that we can finally deliver this option to our customers.”
All MIFA models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 160kW of power (between 5,000rpm and 5,500rpm) and 360Nm of torque (between 1,500rpm and 4,000rpm). That’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels.
LDV claims combined fuel consumption of 9.3L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 220g/km. It uses minimum 95RON premium unleaded and a 70-litre fuel tank. The MIFA can tow a 2,000kg braked trailer.
LDV MIFA pricing (drive away):
- Mode: $46,971
- Mode 8-seat: $47,990
- Executive: 55,671
- Luxe: $63,501
LDV MIFA Mode standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Wired Apple CarPlay
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- Six-speaker sound system
MIFA safety features:
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (front and rear)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Auto high beam
- Lane keeping assistance
- Driver fatigue monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Safe exit warning
- Traffic sign recognition
- Reversing camera
- Rear parking sensors
The MIFA was given a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2022.
MIFA Executive model adds:
- Dual power sliding doors
- Power tailgate
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Eight-way electric front seat adjustment
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- Multi-zone automatic climate control
- Front and rear sunroof
- 360-degree camera
- Front parking sensors
MIFA Luxe model adds:
- 12-speaker sound system
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- Leather upholstery
- Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with driver’s memory
- Second row captain’s chairs with four-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and eight-mode massaging
MIFA colours options:
- Blanc White: no-cost
- Pearl White: $500
- Mica Blue: $500
- Dynasty Red: $500
- Metal Black: $500
- Concrete Grey with black roof (Executive and Luxe only): $2000
The eight-seat LDV MIFA will land in local LDV showrooms from later this month.
