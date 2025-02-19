LDV expands lineup with new eight-seat MIFA family truckster

LDV MIFA is now available with an eight-seat layout, taking the fight in the segment to the top-selling Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria.

Priced from $47,990 drive away, the new eight-seat layout is only available on the entry-level MIFA Mode and is priced from $1,019 more than the seven-seater.

That makes it $6,700 less expensive than the entry-level Kia Carnival S V6.

“Value is extremely important in the family-car market and we are proud to be able to offer a full-size eight-seat people-mover for $47,990 drive-away,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, the General Manager of LDV Australia. “We have been working with the factory on an eight-seat option for some time and we are delighted that we can finally deliver this option to our customers.”