LDV expands lineup with new eight-seat MIFA family truckster

Australia is not flush with spacious people movers for bigger families – meaning the announcement by LDV its MIFA now seats eight is more than welcome.

Jake Williams
LDV MIFA is now available with an eight-seat layout, taking the fight in the segment to the top-selling Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria.

Priced from $47,990 drive away, the new eight-seat layout is only available on the entry-level MIFA Mode and is priced from $1,019 more than the seven-seater.

That makes it $6,700 less expensive than the entry-level Kia Carnival S V6.

“Value is extremely important in the family-car market and we are proud to be able to offer a full-size eight-seat people-mover for $47,990 drive-away,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, the General Manager of LDV Australia. “We have been working with the factory on an eight-seat option for some time and we are delighted that we can finally deliver this option to our customers.”

All MIFA models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 160kW of power (between 5,000rpm and 5,500rpm) and 360Nm of torque (between 1,500rpm and 4,000rpm). That’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels.

LDV claims combined fuel consumption of 9.3L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 220g/km. It uses minimum 95RON premium unleaded and a 70-litre fuel tank. The MIFA can tow a 2,000kg braked trailer.

LDV MIFA pricing (drive away):

  • Mode: $46,971
  • Mode 8-seat: $47,990
  • Executive: 55,671
  • Luxe: $63,501

LDV MIFA Mode standard equipment:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • Wired Apple CarPlay
  • 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
  • Six-speaker sound system
MIFA safety features:

  • Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
  • Autonomous emergency braking (front and rear)
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Auto high beam
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Driver fatigue monitoring
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
  • Safe exit warning
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Reversing camera
  • Rear parking sensors

The MIFA was given a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2022.

MIFA Executive model adds:

  • Dual power sliding doors
  • Power tailgate
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror
  • Eight-way electric front seat adjustment
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Multi-zone automatic climate control
  • Front and rear sunroof
  • 360-degree camera
  • Front parking sensors
MIFA Luxe model adds:

  • 12-speaker sound system
  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with driver’s memory
  • Second row captain’s chairs with four-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and eight-mode massaging

MIFA colours options:

  • Blanc White: no-cost
  • Pearl White: $500
  • Mica Blue: $500
  • Dynasty Red: $500
  • Metal Black: $500
  • Concrete Grey with black roof (Executive and Luxe only): $2000

The eight-seat LDV MIFA will land in local LDV showrooms from later this month.

Jake Williams
One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

