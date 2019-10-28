Lotus has announced a new series of special edition models, this time in the form of four Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Editions.

In Elise Sport 220 spec mechanically(162kW and 250Nm), these four cars all wear liveries honouring race cars from Lotus’ past including the black and gold from the livery of the ‘JPS’ Lotus Type 72D driven by Emerson Fittipaldi, the red, white, and gold of Graham Hill’s Type 49B, a blue, red and silver livery inspired by the Lotus Type 81s of Nigel Mansell and Mario Andretti.

Lotus says the blue and white, the fourth version, is in tribute to the Lotus Type 18 which 60 years ago was the first Lotus car to achieve both a Formula 1 pole position and a victory. Behind the wheel was the late Sir Stirling Moss.

Only 100 Elise Classic Heritage Editions will be built, with customer demand set to decide the number of each livery to be built.

Each will cost $104,990, which Lotus freely points out is “$17,000 more than a standard Elise,” it also says the Heritage cars will have almost $27,000 worth of extra value.

This comes in the form of digital radio and four speakers, cruise control, lightweight alloy wheels with the racing livery finish, two-piece disc brakes, and black carpet with floor mats, as well as an interior colour pack.

“Motorsport success has been at the heart of the Lotus philosophy for more than seven decades, and the Elise is our iconic roadster known around the world for its exceptional ‘for the drivers’ performance,” says Ema Forster, Lotus’ head of product marketing.

“What better way to celebrate than by bringing these two pillars of our brand together, launching four new Classic Heritage cars which fans will instantly recognise?”