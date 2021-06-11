Snapshot Emira will have squared-off sports steering wheel with the option of Alcantara trim

Digital dash appears to be configurable to suit driver preferences

Emira will make its international debut on July 6

Lotus has revealed an image showing off the steering wheel and digital dash of its all-new, yet-to-be-unveiled sportscar, the Emira.

Representing only the second novel performance car from the Hethel marque in nearly 10 years, the Emira will also be the first new product with an internal combustion engine Lotus has released since it was taken over by Chinese juggernaut, Geely.

The squared-off steering wheel looks very sporty, finished in black Alcantara with a dead-centre stripe and stitching in contrasting yellow.

Unsurprisingly, the touch-buttons located on the steering wheel used to control various functions such as cruise control and the digital dash (more on that in a second) are quite obviously sourced from Volvo’s parts department.

Given Geely also owns Volvo, many speculated the new Lotus could feature some of the Swedish marque’s equipment, and it now appears that is the case.

And that’s no bad thing, in fact, considering Volvo products under Geely’s management have gone from strength to strength, with the Gothenburg firm’s XC60 and XC40 winning Wheels’ Car of the Year (COTY) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The size of the digital dash isn’t yet known, but it looks quite diminutive. It also appears configurable according to the driver’s preferences, showing different information such as speed, gear-indicator, rev-counter, and even a g-force meter.

As previously reported by Motor, the Emira will be built on an all-new aluminium platform and powered by the familiar, Toyota-derived 2GR-FE supercharged 3.5-litre V6, and, if the rumours are to be believed, Mercedes-AMG’s M139 turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor.