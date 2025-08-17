Mahindra, India’s largest SUV maker, has lifted the covers on its all-new NU_IQ platform – a modular, multi-energy architecture that will form the foundation for its next generation of vehicles.

The platform was revealed alongside four concept SUVs, signalling the company’s ambition to expand its global footprint with advanced design, technology and flexibility.

The new architecture has been developed as part of Mahindra’s long-term strategy to produce vehicles that compete internationally on capability, efficiency and design. Four concepts – the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X – were shown to preview what is coming, each offering a distinct interpretation of Mahindra’s future SUV design language.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business (Designate) and Managing Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., described NU_IQ as “a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally”. He said the platform’s modularity will allow multiple body styles and powertrains, while remaining true to Mahindra’s traditional SUV DNA.

The design direction is guided by Mahindra’s evolving HEARTCORE philosophy, led by Chief Design & Creative Officer Pratap Bose. Developed collaboratively between Mahindra’s India Design Studio in Mumbai and its European centre in Banbury, UK, the NU_IQ SUVs showcase a theme of “Opposites Attract”, blending contrasting elements into expressive, futuristic forms.

Each of the four concept vehicles emphasises a different strand of Mahindra’s design approach: Vision.T and Vision.SXT highlight a “Born Iconic” identity, Vision.S channels “Sporty Solidity”, and Vision.X demonstrates “Sculptural Athleticism”. Together, they are intended to appeal to adventurous and style-conscious buyers across both established and emerging SUV markets.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, said the NU_IQ strategy is aimed not only at India but also at international markets, including left-hand-drive regions. “The four concepts we are showcasing here offer a bold preview of what’s to come,” he said. “They usher in a new no-compromise era of mobility and give freedom a new meaning.”

Mahindra confirmed the first production models based on NU_IQ will arrive from 2027, aiming to redefine the premium SUV space in India and abroad.