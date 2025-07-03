Mahindra has announced Australian pricing and specifications for the Mahindra XUV 3XO small SUV, which will go on sale on July 4.

Offered in two models with a three cylinder turbo-petrol engine, pricing starts at $23,490 drive away (or $23,990 from September 1), making it a bargain in the small SUV segment.

Under the bonnet of the Mahindra XUV 3XO in Australia is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine making 82kW of power (@5000rpm) and 200Nm of torque (@ 1500-3500rpm), mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends grunt to the front wheels.

It’s rated at 6.5L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 136g/km for CO2 emissions.

4

Measuring 3990mm long, 1821mm wide, 1647mm tall and riding on a 2600mm long wheelbase, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is 285mm shorter than a Mazda CX-3, but its 364-litre boot capacity is 100 litres larger.

The XUV 3XO AX5L is available in ‘Everest White’, ‘Galaxy Grey’, ‘Stealth Black’ and ‘Tango Red’ colours, with the upper-spec AX7L replacing the black hue with ‘Citrine Yellow’.

The XUV 3XO is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance. Its six-year/85,000km capped price servicing totals $1994 ($332 annually).

1

Mahindra XUV 3XO pricing (drive away):

AX5L $23,490 ($23,990 from Sept 1) AX7L $26,490 ($26,990 from Sept 1)

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L standard equipment:

16-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Auto-folding mirrors

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

Keyless entry with push button start

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Three USB ports

Leather steering wheel and gear selector

Black cloth upholstery

Cooled glovebox

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Sunroof

XUV 3XO safety features:

Six airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Traffic sign recognition

Auto high beam

Blind-spot camera

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

XUV 3XO AX7L model adds:

Panoramic sunroof

360-degree camera

Black leatherette seat upholstery

17-inch alloy wheels

Seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Soft touch leatherette dashboard and door trims

LED front fog lights

Front parking sensors

65W USB-C fast charging

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is on sale in Australia from July 4, with local deliveries due to commence soon.