Mahindra has announced Australian pricing and specifications for the Mahindra XUV 3XO small SUV, which will go on sale on July 4.
Offered in two models with a three cylinder turbo-petrol engine, pricing starts at $23,490 drive away (or $23,990 from September 1), making it a bargain in the small SUV segment.
Under the bonnet of the Mahindra XUV 3XO in Australia is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine making 82kW of power (@5000rpm) and 200Nm of torque (@ 1500-3500rpm), mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends grunt to the front wheels.
It’s rated at 6.5L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 136g/km for CO2 emissions.
Measuring 3990mm long, 1821mm wide, 1647mm tall and riding on a 2600mm long wheelbase, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is 285mm shorter than a Mazda CX-3, but its 364-litre boot capacity is 100 litres larger.
The XUV 3XO AX5L is available in ‘Everest White’, ‘Galaxy Grey’, ‘Stealth Black’ and ‘Tango Red’ colours, with the upper-spec AX7L replacing the black hue with ‘Citrine Yellow’.
The XUV 3XO is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance. Its six-year/85,000km capped price servicing totals $1994 ($332 annually).
Mahindra XUV 3XO pricing (drive away):
|AX5L
|$23,490 ($23,990 from Sept 1)
|AX7L
|$26,490 ($26,990 from Sept 1)
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L standard equipment:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- Keyless entry with push button start
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Three USB ports
- Leather steering wheel and gear selector
- Black cloth upholstery
- Cooled glovebox
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Sunroof
XUV 3XO safety features:
- Six airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection
- Forward collision warning
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Traffic sign recognition
- Auto high beam
- Blind-spot camera
- Reversing camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
XUV 3XO AX7L model adds:
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360-degree camera
- Black leatherette seat upholstery
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Soft touch leatherette dashboard and door trims
- LED front fog lights
- Front parking sensors
- 65W USB-C fast charging
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is on sale in Australia from July 4, with local deliveries due to commence soon.
