Mahindra has announced Australian pricing and specifications for the Mahindra XUV 3XO small SUV, which will go on sale on July 4.

Offered in two models with a three cylinder turbo-petrol engine, pricing starts at $23,490 drive away (or $23,990 from September 1), making it a bargain in the small SUV segment.

Under the bonnet of the Mahindra XUV 3XO in Australia is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine making 82kW of power (@5000rpm) and 200Nm of torque (@ 1500-3500rpm), mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends grunt to the front wheels.

It’s rated at 6.5L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 136g/km for CO2 emissions. 

Measuring 3990mm long, 1821mm wide, 1647mm tall and riding on a 2600mm long wheelbase, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is 285mm shorter than a Mazda CX-3, but its 364-litre boot capacity is 100 litres larger. 

The XUV 3XO AX5L is available in ‘Everest White’, ‘Galaxy Grey’, ‘Stealth Black’ and ‘Tango Red’ colours, with the upper-spec AX7L replacing the black hue with ‘Citrine Yellow’. 

The XUV 3XO is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance. Its six-year/85,000km capped price servicing totals $1994 ($332 annually). 

Mahindra XUV 3XO pricing (drive away): 

AX5L$23,490 ($23,990 from Sept 1)
AX7L$26,490 ($26,990 from Sept 1)

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L standard equipment: 

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Three USB ports
  • Leather steering wheel and gear selector
  • Black cloth upholstery
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold
  • Sunroof

XUV 3XO safety features: 

  • Six airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection
  • Forward collision warning
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
  • Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Auto high beam
  • Blind-spot camera
  • Reversing camera
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

XUV 3XO AX7L model adds:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 360-degree camera
  • Black leatherette seat upholstery
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
  • Soft touch leatherette dashboard and door trims
  • LED front fog lights
  • Front parking sensors
  • 65W USB-C fast charging

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is on sale in Australia from July 4, with local deliveries due to commence soon. 