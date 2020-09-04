Manhart’s engineers don’t understand physics, it seems, and have decided to do their best to defy the whole concept.

That could be why the new Manhart TR 850, a tuned Porsche 991.2 911 Turbo S, is said to be capable of hitting 200km/h in just 4.9 seconds. That’s faster than most cars will hit half that pace.

The standard 991.2, or previous-gen, Porsche 911 Turbo S is an impressive thing, with 427kW and 750Nm, a proven 2.9sec to 100km/h and 10.7 quarter mile (driven by MOTOR), and a PCOTY title under its belt.

Of course, we know Manhart best for its work on Bimmers, but the company recently turned to the 911 Turbo S to have a crack at Porsche’s cracking… er, car.

Thus, 625kW and 1090Nm, claims of 0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds, 200 in 4.9, and a top of 330km/h.

“In order to generate this power explosion… the Manhart technicians carried out extensive upgrades to the biturbo charging of the 3.8-liter boxer engine,” says a press release from the German tuner.

“Thus, the two VTG turbochargers were optimized for greater charging efficiency. A Manhart intercooler by CSF, as well as an IPD aluminium intake system, including a BMC sports air filter are used to further increase the efficiency of the turbocharging and perfect the fresh air supply.”

On its 21-inch (9-inch fronts, 12-inch wide rears) Levella wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres measure 255/30ZR21 on the front and 325/25ZR21 at the rears. It also sits on 30mm-lowered H&R springs for a more aggressive stance.

Manhart has partnered dealers in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, and we’d suggest contacting them for pricing instead of attempting currency conversions and estimating shipping and fitting of parts!

