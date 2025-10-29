Jeff Guyton, Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Office and CFO of Mazda, knows his company’s product line as well as anyone. So, when he speaks, it’s fair to say journalists listen. That’s why his opening comment to Australian journalists at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show was surprising to say the least.

“Our product has gotten a bit old,” Guyton said. “That’s set to change dramatically within the next – let’s say year, even less. Because you get the new CX-5, and the (all electric) 6e (main, above), which you’ve seen, maybe some other things we haven’t talked about yet and won’t today.”

Mazda CX-5

It’s a frank admission from the top, that Mazda can better take the fight to an ever more competitive market, with a slew of newer, more updated product. “It’s all set to change quite quickly,” Guyton said. “We think that the products we’re going to bring offer appealing choices for our existing customers as well as conquest in the Australian market.”

Guyton went on to say that he believes as these new products hit the market, and as they take a hold with buyers, Mazda will be able to recover its share of volume in markets around the world. Part of that move is likely to be the new Mazda CX-5 as well as the upcoming Mazda 6e. Two vehicles that will need to appeal not only to loyal Mazda buyers but buyers who have never bought a Mazda or who might be returning to the brand after some time away.

“You’ve see the Mazda 6e, and it’s competitively priced and has great specification,” Guyton said. “We’re already on sale in Europe with that product where it has been reviewed quite well. And it gives us something for the electric market and something for the sedan market.”

Key to revitalised sales in Australia will be the new CX-5, a vehicle with a strong and loyal following locally, and one that needed to be updated to go head-to-head with the best in segment.

Mazda Vision-X Coupe, launched at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show

“The main thing that people were concerned about with CX-5 is that it’s a little bit tight (inside the cabin) for today’s market. It’s not quite big enough. But open the back seat or the boot in the new CX-5 and it’s quite a lot bigger,” Guyton said.

“The other thing that’s appealing about it is the graphic interface and the tech that goes with it, so it’s much more modern and addresses the main concerns that our customers have shared with us – and in the not too distant future there will be a hybrid version of that, which is Mazda’s own creation.”