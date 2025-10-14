Mazda is preparing to unveil a bold new concept car at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, offering the clearest glimpse yet of the brand’s future design direction – and possibly its next high-end four-door model.

A teaser image released by Mazda reveals a low, elegant silhouette featuring a long bonnet, flowing roofline and fastback-style tail. The design appears to evolve from the current Mazda 3’s aesthetic, but with a grander, more dramatic stance that points toward a rear-wheel-drive luxury saloon or four-door coupe rather than a traditional hatchback.

While enthusiasts have speculated about a return of the RX-7 sports car, this new vehicle is expected to sit higher in Mazda’s lineup, potentially becoming a flagship model above the CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs.

Both SUVs share Mazda’s rear-wheel-drive-based platform, which was originally engineered to support a sedan inspired by the 2017 Vision Coupe Concept. That plan was shelved several years ago as the brand prioritised its global SUV range, but strong international demand – particularly in Australia and North America – is reportedly reviving internal discussions about a luxury four-door return.

The concept also aligns with Mazda’s push into premium territory, leveraging its new inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and plug-in hybrid systems. Given Mazda’s growing focus on electrified drivetrains, the upcoming concept is expected to feature either hybrid or plug-in hybrid power, rather than a fully electric setup.

In addition to the concept, Mazda will showcase updates to its carbon-neutral e-fuel program, part of the company’s broader strategy to reduce emissions across its range while maintaining the distinctive driving experience that defines the brand.

More details about the concept’s design, interior and powertrain will be revealed when the Japan Mobility Show opens its doors on October 30 in Tokyo.

With both Australia and the United States being key export markets for Mazda’s premium vehicles, it’s likely this new model – if approved for production – will be developed in right-hand drive for local buyers, marking Mazda’s strongest signal yet of its ambition to compete directly with European luxury marques.