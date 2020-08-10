McLaren GT tuned by Novitec

Novitec's McLaren GT upgrades

Power up to 697bhp

Suspension and body mods, too

McLaren’s GT is the latest car to get the Novitec treatment.

Novitec, based in Germany, has turned its hand to cars like the F8 Tributo and McLaren Senna in recent months, now offers upgrades that turn wick up on the GT’s engine, allowing it to produce up to 697bhp (instead of the car’s usual-yet-still-potent 612bhp) and 526lb ft (up from 465lb ft).

The highest of three engine tunes means the GT can hit 62mph in three seconds and a top speed of 207mph. The power mods come mainly from Novitec’s own remaps for the injectors and ignition, and recalibrating the turbo boost control.

Other performance upgrades include a stainless steel exhaust system, forged and mixed-size wheels made with Vossen, and a suspension kit that lowers the ride height by 25mm.

Visually, Novitec also offers a front splitter that can direct more air towards the radiators and brakes and a carbon rear spoiler can be fitted.

As is the way with many tuning companies, you can mix and match whatever bits of the upgrade portfolio to suit your needs (or, more accurately, wants).

This article was first published on CAR’s website.

Sign-up here for your free weekly MOTOR report