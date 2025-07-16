Mercedes-Benz will expand its compact portfolio early in 2026 with the arrival of the CLA Shooting Brake – a sleek, wagon-style companion to the new CLA four-door coupé.

The newcomer will launch first with a highly efficient battery-electric drivetrain, while plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid and high-performance AMG variants are slated to follow within a year. It’s believed the CLA Shooting Brake will be considered for the Australian market after its European debut.

The Shooting Brake trades the coupé-style boot for a longer roofline and a powered tailgate, opening up 455 litres of cargo space (1290L with the rear seats folded). Electric versions add roughly 100L of under-bonnet storage for cables and smaller items. A taller roof also improves second-row head-room, while roof rails (75 kg rating) and an optional tow-bar (1800 kg capacity) broaden the car’s weekend versatility.

Mercedes has given the CLA cockpit a light refresh that carries over to the Shooting Brake. A new steering wheel with tactile roller controllers replaces touch-sensitive pads, and the panoramic glass roof now features electro-chromic dimming plus a star-pattern illumination linked to the ambient-lighting system.

Up front, a 14-inch central display is paired with a 10.25-inch driver screen under a single glass panel; a second passenger screen will be offered later. The new electrical architecture supports faster over-the-air updates and an AI-based voice assistant.

The launch version – badged CLA 250+ – combines a rear-mounted 200 kW electric motor with an 85 kWh battery. Mercedes targets up to 760km of WLTP range, only marginally shy of the coupé’s figure and well ahead of rivals such as the Tesla Model Y or Volvo EC40. An 800-V system enables 320 kW DC fast-charging, good for roughly 320 km of added range in 10 minutes on a compatible charger.

More variants incoming

CLA 350 dual-motor (around 260 kW, 0-100 km/h in ~5.0 s) retains more than 720 km of range.

CLA 250 with a smaller battery will offer a sharper entry price.

AMG versions and hybrid petrol options will round out the line-up, catering to buyers not yet ready to go full EV.

With its blend of style, utility and class-leading efficiency, the CLA Shooting Brake shapes up as a compelling alternative to compact SUVs – proving you don’t need extra ride height to enjoy genuine practicality.