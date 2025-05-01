MG Motor Australia has announced a round of specials on MY24 stock as part of its end

of financial year sales. Customers will be able to secure great savings from May 1 while stocks

last on some of MG Australia’s most popular models, such as the MG3 hatchback and MG4 EV.

Available on MY24 cars already in stock, the $1000 factory bonus lowers pricing on a range of MG

products, including the MG3 Excite to $22,888 drive away and the MG4 Excite 51kWh to $36,990

drive away.

Buyers looking to get into a value-packed mid-size SUV will be pleased to know that the HS Vibe is

now just $35,888 drive away, and the MG5 small sedan is now available from just $23,888 drive

away.

MG Motor Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ciao, commented, “It is exciting to announce

our EOFY 25 sale for Australian motorists. This is a great opportunity to get behind the wheel of a

new vehicle with our $1000 factory bonus across MY24 stock. This is a perfect time to test drive

and take home a new car before the end of the financial year.”

The whole MG range is covered by a 10-year/250,000km warranty.



MG EOFY sale pricing (drive away):



MG3 Excite petrol: $22,888

$22,888 MG3 Essence petrol: $24,990

$24,990 MG3 Excite hybrid: $27,888

$27,888 MG3 Essence hybrid: $30,990

$30,990 MG4 51kWh Excite: $36,990

$36,990 MG4 64kWh Excite: $40,990

$40,990 MG4 Essence: $42,990

$42,990 MG4 Long Range: $49,990

$49,990 MG4 XPower: $55,990

$55,990 MG5 Vibe: $23,888

$23,888 MG5 Essence: $28,990

$28,990 HS Vibe: $35,888

$35,888 HS Excite: $37,990

$37,990 HS Essence: $39,990

$39,990 ZST Vibe: $23,888

$23,888 ZS EV Long Range: $36,888

The MG EOFY bonus is now available on a range of MY24 MG models in stock.