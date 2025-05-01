MG Motor Australia has announced a round of specials on MY24 stock as part of its end
of financial year sales. Customers will be able to secure great savings from May 1 while stocks
last on some of MG Australia’s most popular models, such as the MG3 hatchback and MG4 EV.
Available on MY24 cars already in stock, the $1000 factory bonus lowers pricing on a range of MG
products, including the MG3 Excite to $22,888 drive away and the MG4 Excite 51kWh to $36,990
drive away.
Buyers looking to get into a value-packed mid-size SUV will be pleased to know that the HS Vibe is
now just $35,888 drive away, and the MG5 small sedan is now available from just $23,888 drive
away.
MG Motor Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ciao, commented, “It is exciting to announce
our EOFY 25 sale for Australian motorists. This is a great opportunity to get behind the wheel of a
new vehicle with our $1000 factory bonus across MY24 stock. This is a perfect time to test drive
and take home a new car before the end of the financial year.”
The whole MG range is covered by a 10-year/250,000km warranty.
MG EOFY sale pricing (drive away):
- MG3 Excite petrol: $22,888
- MG3 Essence petrol: $24,990
- MG3 Excite hybrid: $27,888
- MG3 Essence hybrid: $30,990
- MG4 51kWh Excite: $36,990
- MG4 64kWh Excite: $40,990
- MG4 Essence: $42,990
- MG4 Long Range: $49,990
- MG4 XPower: $55,990
- MG5 Vibe: $23,888
- MG5 Essence: $28,990
- HS Vibe: $35,888
- HS Excite: $37,990
- HS Essence: $39,990
- ZST Vibe: $23,888
- ZS EV Long Range: $36,888
The MG EOFY bonus is now available on a range of MY24 MG models in stock.