Have you got your hands on MOTOR’s April issue yet?

Leading the charge this month is our first drive of Lamborghini’s screaming $3.9 million dollar 602kW limited edition Sian hybrid hypercar! We also cast a close eye over the treacherous path Lamborghini must navigate as it moves towards a hybrid future.

Cameron Kirby takes two junior performance SUVs beyond tarmac’s end, to discover where the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S and the Audi RS Q3 fit amongst the pantheon of the performance world.

Venturing further off-road, we nick the keys to Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo prototype to judge whether the ground-breaking new high-rider is just lifestyle marketing, or if real substance is offered here.

Returning to the tarmac, we gather all iterations of Mercedes-AMG’s venerable Black Series badge for a retrospective look at how the fearsome badge rapidly became synonymous with AMG’s most-hardcore offerings.

We pit BMW’s new front-drive 128ti against some old favourites in the form of Ford’s Focus ST and Renault’s Megane RS300. Will the newcomer stack up to some front-drive stalwarts? You can find out here.

That’s not all, as there’s plenty more to see! We sit down with Mick Schumacher to talk about what it means to bring the family name back to F1, as well as what he aims to achieve in his debut season. We also cast a close eye over Aston Martin’s modern classic V8 Vantage, and how it stacks up as a used buy; and countdown ten JDM forbidden fruits that were never officially sold outside of their homeland.

We also have our first sample of BMW’s new G80 M3 Competition, Bentley Continental GT V8, Nissan GT-R50, Maserati MC20 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Q. Plus all of the regular musings from our columnists, extensive long-term tests and independent reviews.

