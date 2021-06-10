Forget about grilles and polarising design for just a moment and let’s talk about pure performance credentials.
The new BMW M3 has it in spades, promising to elevate the sports sedan segment to new highs. But can it eclipse the very car that elevated the bar to its current mark, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Q?
To find out, we headed to the Victorian high country to put both contenders through their paces. Beauty and The Beast? There’s so much more to these two than aesthetics. In many regards, the BMW has (and let's be diplomatic here) been influenced by the way the Giulia tackles a road, so has it eclipsed the Italian?
That’s not all for this issue though, we’ve rammed the magazine full of stories to give you an analogue reprieve from a digital world.
Lose yourself in the rolling hills of Gippsland as Deputy Editor Kirby explores the region in Lamborghini’s brutish Urus.
If that shade of green isn’t quite your favourite, we also sent Alex Inwood to Tasmania to tackle one of the world’s wildest tarmac rallies in Porsche’s newly PDK-equipped Cayman GT4.
It’s a tale where escapism and driving joy meets the harsh reality of modern motorsport.
Elsewhere in the issue we’ve brought back an old favourite. It’s been missing from the pages for a little while now, but Sweet Dreams is back! Rising like a phoenix from the ashes, the reborn section will allow us to explore the cars that don’t exist, but really should.
For the return of Sweet Dreams, we manifested the car that Ford was too scared to build – a Ford Fiesta RS to rival the cult hero Toyota Yaris GR. Bring on the homologation heroes.
It’s not just the team at MOTOR HQ that get to have all the fun though. We want to hear your ideas. So get your fantasy product planner hat on, and tell us what you’d build if you were the head of a car company for the day.
The wilder the idea, the better!
How does a 1000kW BMW coupe sound? No, we aren’t still talking about Sweet Dreams, we’ve got the scoop on the BMW iM2, which is set to become a high-powered reality in the near future.
We also got our hands on some box-fresh metal, including the Hyundai i20 N before it lands in Australia, while Stephan Winkelmann sat down with MOTOR for a chat about what the future holds for Lamborghini. Think Sant’Agata is losing its spirit? Think again.
Plus, all of the regular musings from our columnists, extensive long-term tests, independent reviews and more.
