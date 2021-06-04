2021 BMW M3 Competition v Mercedes-AMG C63 S drag race

A rivalry passed down through generations comes together today, as we pit the new 2021 BMW M3 Competition against Mercedes-AMG’s hugely-popular C205 C63 S.

Affalterbach’s flagship sports coupe may be more seasoned than Garching’s fresh-faced saloon, but it hasn’t grown wary with age. Peak power is identical between the two cars at 375kW but it’s the AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre V8 that holds the torque advantage, producing 700Nm compared with the 650Nm available in the twin-turbo 3.0-litre S58-powered BMW.

AMG's iron fist may fall to BMW's velvet punch, however, as diabolical Melbourne winter conditions pour water over any hopes of besting the manufacturers’ acceleration claims. And to make things more difficult; both cars are shod with ultra-focused Cup tyres.

While the C63 is rather point and shoot in its drag race preparation, the younger M3 comes armed to the teeth with technology. In between the ten-stage traction control system, and a drift mode yaw analyser that rewards you with star ratings, lies a launch control system that is incredibly frustrating to engage yet brutally effective in the real world.

From a dig, the C63 S is simply overcome by its own might as its rear end breaks away under the weight of 700Nm. The M3, on the other hand, rapidly rows through the first three gears controlling measured bursts of wheelspin as the C63 recedes into the rear-view mirror.

Our second race sees the two German rivals take on a soft launch in comfort mode: no launch control or race modes, simply plant the accelerator from zero rpm and go.

Again, the C63 devolves into wheelspin as soon as the engine comes onto boost and suffers an even more ignominious defeat.

In horrid, cold and damp conditions, the new BMW M3 managed a rapid 4.8 second 0-100km/h sprint, almost a full second ahead of the C63 S’s 5.7 second best.

The M3 crossed the quarter mile marker over a second’s delta, besting a 12.4 second pass at 197.2km/h compared to the AMG’s 13.6 second pass at 189.7km/h.

