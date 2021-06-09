The top 10 underrated performance car underdogs

A booming secondhand car market and a new car industry on the precipice of arguably the largest shift since the advent of the internal-combustion motorcar, has seen an unprecedented demand for many of the more engaging, pure and less-tech filled vehicles of yesteryear. In no particular order, here are ten underrated modern driver's vehicles that have been flying under the radar. Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV Produced: 2010-2020

Engine: 1742cc, I4, turbo

Output: 177kW/340Nm The simplistic pitch for Alfa Romeo’s Giulietta QV is its exotic 1.7-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is lifted from the Alfa 4C and put in a practical five-door hatchback. It’s a characterful unit with a riotous soundtrack, and a distinctive turbo kick as it comes on boost at 5000rpm. The 320mm four-piston Brembos provide welcome stopping power for the deceptively rapid hot hatch. The QV may not be as complete a package as the equivalent Golf GTI, but what it may lack in overall polish, it will make up for in Italian flair. 11 Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ Produced: 2012-present

Engine: 1998cc, boxer-4, N/A

Output: 152kW/212Nm The original Toyota 86 (and Subaru’s BRZ) may seem like an obvious choice, but the contemporary cultural zeitgeist often sees them unfairly derided as underpowered 'hair-dresser's cars. In actuality, the charming coupe has one of the most capable chassis’ you can purchase second hand.

If you’re after a Sunday morning corner-carver, or a weekend track-day hack, one of the Toyobaru twins would be the perfect starting platform with early examples asking $17k and up. There’s huge aftermarket support and they’re easily serviceable for the burgeoning at-home mechanic. 11 Mazda MX-5 ND Produced: 2016-Present

Engine: 2998cc, I4, N/A

Output: 135kW/205Nm The effervescent NA MX-5 remains a shining beacon for lightweight sports cars, but soaring classic values make the ND-generation offspring a more appealing prospect. And it captures much of the same magic, too: with near-identical external dimensions, weight, and more power. The smaller-engined 1.5-litre car draws just 95kW, while the ‘big-block’ 2.0-litre yields 135kW. If you want to cover a B-road fastest, this isn’t the car for you; but the modern MX-5 makes sense as a contemporary equivalent to a glorious old British MG or Austin-Healey, just with less oil leaks and fire risks. 11 BMW 135i E82 Produced: 2007-2013

Engine: 2979cc, I6, TT

Output: 225kW/400Nm The first shortlist of this feature originally comprised of an E92 335i, but we reckon most driving enthusiasts will find the E82 1 Series to be just ‘the right size’. It uses the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo N54, or single twin-scroll turbocharged N55 post-update, as the larger 3 Series sedan, yet differs in its ‘big engine, small car’ experience. The twin-turbo N54 is slightly more tuner-friendly, but both configurations boast huge aftermarket support if you want it.

In factory configuration, the 135i will clock 100km/h in less than five seconds and, if you can find a manual, will be a car that we only grow fonder of in the future. 11 Hyundai i30 SR Produced: 2016-Present

Engine: 1591cc, I4, Turbo

Output: 150kW/265Nm For a moment in time, Hyundai’s third-generation i30 was simply the default answer for almost any prospective hatchback purchase. The sporty 150kW SR was generously equipped and was regarded as the particular sweet-spot in the range. Though the i30 has since been updated, it remains a tremendously astute purchase for anyone after a modern daily driver with some real driving credence to boot. Both 2017 and 2018-plated cars can be had for less than $25k on the second-hand market and will still pack a number of years in residual warranty – an added bonus. 11 Holden Astra VXR Produced: 2012-2015

Engine: 1998cc, I4, turbo

Output: 206kW/400Nm When the Astra VXR appeared in 2015, it bore an unmistakable resemblance to the Opel-badged Astra OPC. For good reason, as it was much the same package that the struggling brand offered in 2013 before it retreated from Oz. When the Holden-badged VXR reappeared in 2015, it boasted 206kW/400Nm and was backed up by a full suite of go-fast bits including mechanical LSD, Brembos and Sachs electronically adjusted dampers. A Megane RS 265 Cup may be a sharper scalpel, but the Astra VXR offers something unique. 11 Ford Focus XR5 Turbo Produced: 2006-2011

Engine: 2521cc, I5, turbo

Output: 166kW/320Nm

Australia’s Ford Focus XR5 Turbo was a bit of a globetrotter; developed by the UK-based RS division, built in Germany, and arriving down under with a Volvo-sourced turbocharged five-pot under the bonnet. It may sound like a bit of a bits-er but, as a package, it was anything but. Much of the XR5 is characterised by the Swedish five-pot which gave 166kW and 320Nm. Recaro seats and body kit provide a lot of road presence for $12k plus. 11 Nissan 350Z Produced: 2003-2008

Engine: 3498cc, V6, N/A

Output: 214kW/371Nm To the new-age JDM enthusiasts who lament the loss of affordable S15 Silvias and 200SXs, worry not for the 350Z is here. Why pay what was once genuine GT-R money for an old four-pot coupe from the 90s? A Z33 350Z is half the price and affords you a more modern package, a durable VQ35 engine and a versatile chassis supported by the same expansive aftermarket network that made the old Silvia a cult classic. If you want a modern RWD coupe platform, that’s not an 86, to start a grassroots motorsports build with, this is our recommendation. 11 Mercedes-Benz CLS55 AMG Produced: 2004-2010

Engine: 5439cc, V8, supercharger

Output: 350kW/700Nm A thundering supercharged V8 AMG may not seem like a bargain proposition but, despite costing almost $250K new, you can pick up a CLS55 today for $30K. That’s a tremendous amount of car for the money, almost two-tonnes in fact.

But despite its portly kerb weight, and elongated luxurious dimensions, the CLS55 was a decent athlete and could reach triple digits in 4.8 seconds. The basis of the 5.4-litre V8 was also utilised in the SLR McLaren. If you’re after a car that feels more expensive than it is, you can’t do much better than this. 11 Audi S3 Produced: 2013-Present

Engine: 1984cc, I4, turbo

Outputs: 221kW/380Nm The third-generation (8V) Audi S3 starkly puts the CLS55's deprecation into perspective, also readily available on the used market for about $30K. Costing more than $65K when new, many struggled to justify the S3 over the Golf R, but perhaps it makes more sense second hand. As a cohesive package, the S3 still works to great effect today even among younger rivals. Like its VW-badged sibling, the expansive aftermarket offers near limitless tuning potential, and would likely be one of the top picks of this list as a day-to-day, do-it-all driver.