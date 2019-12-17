2020 Mazda MX-5 Review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

Provided you can see past a convertible’s inconveniences, yes – absolutely. The MX-5’s compact body and other compromises are aimed at one thing: entertaining people who like to drive.



At just over one tonne it is one of the lightest cars on the road. The MX-5 weighs hundreds of kilograms less than most small cars, which makes it not only more responsive to steer through corners but also more forgiving of small mistakes.



That it drives the rear wheels helps also. The accelerator pedal affects only the rear tyres directly, leaving the front free for steering. And when you accelerate, the natural weight transfer rearwards increases grip for the tyres doing the pushing.



Speaking of which, all manual MX-5s come with a limited-slip differential, which enhances acceleration on a slippery road or out of tight corners (by maintaining drive to the tyre with most grip).



The MX-5’s steering is relatively light but wonderfully precise and engaging, responding very quickly to driver inputs. And the prominent front wheel arches that are visible from the driver’s seat make it easy to position the car through bends. Even the low seating position is all about making you feel like an extension of the car.



That supple suspension allows significant leaning through corners, and that’s more obvious when you change direction quickly. However it never upsets the car’s poise.



An MX-5 RF weighs about 50kg more than a 2.0 Roadster but it feels very much the same from behind the wheel – you would have to drive the cars back-to-back to pick up a difference.



Grip from the 16-inch tyres on the 1.5-litre cars is good without being excellent – by high sports car standards. Push hard through a tightening corner and the tyres will start to squeal. That’s not all bad: it means you get a sense of where the grip limits are, and enthusiast drivers will enjoy that. The slightly wider tyres on 2.0-litre cars grip a bit harder and squeal less.



The 1.5-litre engine is a bit lazy when driven gently, and requires a decent prod of the accelerator up long hills. But if you ask it to work it responds nicely, and it is very willing to rev.



A 2.0-litre MX-5 is noticeably perkier when you first press the accelerator, delivering a deeper induction note and building speed with less apparent effort.



The manual gearchange has a wonderfully precise action with a nice, short shift lever. The automatic is less convincing, and does not feel quite as fast – even in the quicker of its two modes, Sport. While all autos supply paddle shifters for a quasi-manual mode, the gearbox will shift up automatically once it reaches the engine’s limit.



But you don’t need to drive an MX-5 quickly to enjoy its driver-focused feel.



As well, you get the experience of having no roof above you. Your view out and up is not restricted. For many people who enjoy a convertible, feeling the breeze is a big part of the fun. And you can hear and – particularly – smell what is going on outside the car: you are part of the scenery, rather than locked away in a capsule. There is a lot of pleasure to be had from these things alone, in any MX-5.