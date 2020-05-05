You’re probably, much like us, looking for something fun to do within the confines of your dwelling.

We have the answer – MOTOR's May 2020 issue.

We check out Herrod's 635kW Mustang built for Dick Johnson! Plus, we drive the new 478kW Porsche 911 Turbo S, the best V6 engines of all time, and how to buy an FPV BA F6!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia. Or you can subscribe and save yourself some cash, there’s even a (cheaper!) digital subscription option.

There’s also a special offer running – six issues for $50!

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

INTERSTELLAR – Porsche 992 911 Turbo S driven

We strap into Porsche’s latest rocket, now with even more performance… and bite!

MOTOR feature: 992 911 Turbo S detailed

CRAZY HORSE – Ford Mustang Dick Johnson Limited Edition

Dick Johnson and Rob Herrod teamed up to build the ultimate road-going Mustang supercar.

THE MITAS TOUCH – Stephen Mitas interviewed

Porsche motorsport engineer Stephen Mitas is Australia’s motorsport export you’ve never heard of.

ALL THE KING’S HORSES – Bentley Continental GTC vs Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible

Downsizing? Hybridisation? Not here. In 12-cylinder flagships from Bentley and Aston, we bring the British noise to the Alps.

A BETTER CAR – Tobias Moers interviewed

AMG’s legendary boss is busy putting an F1 car on the road… and he still found the time to talk to us.

SNAPPY DRESSER – Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The new GT4 look the part and is built to be driven properly, so we give it some stick. Literally.

BUYER’S GUIDE – FPV BA/BF F6 Typhoon

The idea of an all-conquering six-cylinder from the Blue Oval was outlandish until FPV underscored it as a fact.

THE GARAGE

Dylan’s AMG C63 S Coupe gets daily duties, while Louis’ Camaro ZL1 hits the mountain roads with pal sporting a different gearbox.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS

Columns from your favourites, first drives, quick features, news, and more.