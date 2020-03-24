It’s normal to find a straight-six up the front end of a BMW, especially in an E46 3 Series coupe.

What’s not normal is if that BMW E46 is powered by an Australian Ford Barra straight-six.

It would seem then, that Pontus Hartman is not normal. The Swedish drift driver was set to compete in this year’s Drift Masters GP European Championship, but as with most events worldwide getting axed over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that’s no longer going ahead.

The good news is that the Barra-powered Bimmer will likely see action once hosting motorsport events are possible again, with its roughly 600kW and 1000Nm (at the wheels!) allowing it to turn tyres into clouds.

Originally fitted into the E46 in late 2018, the car was used to run throughout the 2019 season of the Swedish Drift Championship.

Is there another Barra-swapped E46 out there? We’d love to know if you’ve heard of or seen one.

