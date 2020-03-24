It’s normal to find a straight-six up the front end of a BMW, especially in an E46 3 Series coupe.
What’s not normal is if that BMW E46 is powered by an Australian Ford Barra straight-six.
It would seem then, that Pontus Hartman is not normal. The Swedish drift driver was set to compete in this year’s Drift Masters GP European Championship, but as with most events worldwide getting axed over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that’s no longer going ahead.
Did someone order a BBQ? I know by experience that Aussies loves to barbeque, and the Mighty Barra holds hard to that tradition.
The good news is that the Barra-powered Bimmer will likely see action once hosting motorsport events are possible again, with its roughly 600kW and 1000Nm (at the wheels!) allowing it to turn tyres into clouds.
Originally fitted into the E46 in late 2018, the car was used to run throughout the 2019 season of the Swedish Drift Championship.
Is there another Barra-swapped E46 out there? We’d love to know if you’ve heard of or seen one.
Worthy Watch: Wild Barra-swapped Ka
NEWS!!! HELP!!! As some of you already know we have been planing a new engine. It's har to keep the secret anymore becaus we need your help. the engine that we are trying to run for the 2019 season is the mighty ford BARRA 4litre straight 6. But after some setbacks we fight with a tight budget so if anyone out there can help us make this killer machine reality please contact us or help us share this post so we can make shure this engine will tear up a lot of @westlaketire s the coming season. As you can see we have been working on this for a while, the manifold is done, the intake is in the making and the engine sits where it should.