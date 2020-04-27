Next-gen 2022 Toyota LandCruiser spied

The vehicle many are calling the LandCruiser 300 Series has been snapped in an undisclosed holding yard, adding to speculation that the full reveal is only weeks away.

Very little has been confirmed about the next LandCruiser except that the petrol V8 engine that was still used in the 200 Series in some markets will be shelved in favour of a V6 engine, and that a petrol/electric hybrid powertrain will be available sometime in the future.

What this means for Australian LandCruisers, which are currently all V8 diesel-powered, is yet to be revealed.

There has been all sorts of rumours and speculation about what will power our LandCruisers – a diesel V6, inline six-cylinder engines, a continuation of the diesel V8, and even talk of a horizontally opposed engine that was being co-developed with Subaru.

Toyota’s ramping up of its hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, both in Australia and overseas, could also see the scalable system upsized to power the biggest Toyota passenger vehicle at some time.

A powerful diesel engine is essential for LandCruiser if it is to continue to sell in the numbers that it currently does here. It’s only real rival in the full-size 4x4 wagon segment is the petrol-only Nissan Patrol, and the Toyota outsells it by more than four to one.

The next LandCruiser is expected to be similar in size to the current LC200, with seating for seven or eight passengers and will retain its excellent off-road and all-road ability.

If the rumours are true, we’ll know a lot more about the actual specifications in the coming weeks.