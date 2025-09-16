Nissan is preparing to reinvent one of its most celebrated performance icons, the GT-R, as the company shifts deeper into its electric era. The move will coincide with the expansion of its performance sub-brand Nismo, which has already been applied to the Ariya electric SUV, Patrol Nismo, and Z Nismo, with a hot-hatch Micra Nismo tipped to follow.

Hints of the GT-R’s electric future first emerged with the Hyper Force Concept revealed in 2023. Speaking recently, Nissan Europe product planner Xavier Tesson stressed that the new model must offer more than raw speed.

“GT-R is the toughest product in the line-up. It’s not just about a sports car – GT-R is about bringing something different. Do we really want to bring technology that already exists? That’s where the whole effort is concentrated, where do we find the edge?” he told Auto Express.

Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary released in 2020

Recreating the aura of the R35 GT-R will be a greater challenge in the EV age, where rapid acceleration and high outputs are now relatively accessible. Nissan executives have acknowledged the need for distinction. Arnaud Charpentier, Nissan’s regional vice president of marketing and mobility, said: “If it is electric or electrified, it needs to remain a sports car. [But] if you end up with the same performance as an EV SUV, this is an issue… We need to reinvent the notion of a sports car.”

The Hyper Force concept suggested extraordinary figures, with its dual-motor powertrain producing around 1,000 kilowatts and driving all four wheels via Nissan’s e4ORCE system. But similar outputs are already being achieved by rivals employing multi-motor set-ups, highlighting the need for Nissan to look elsewhere for uniqueness.

One possible differentiator lies in solid-state battery technology. Nissan confirmed earlier this year that its first production vehicle equipped with the advanced cells will arrive in 2028. Solid-state batteries promise faster charging, greater range, and sharper power delivery than today’s lithium-ion packs. Aligning the GT-R’s relaunch with this breakthrough could cement its status as a pioneer once again.

For now, the timeline for the new GT-R remains under wraps. But if Nissan succeeds in marrying its motorsport heritage with cutting-edge electric technology, the next GT-R could redefine what a performance EV means in the years ahead.