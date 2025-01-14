VIDEO: Nissan reveals electric R32 Skyline conversion

Electric motors, fake engine noises and programmed paddle shifters. Hero or heretic? Snapshot Dual electric motors produce 320kW and 780Nm, powered by a 62kWh Leaf NISMO battery

Gains 357kg over the original, now weighing 1787kg with R35 brakes and NISMO suspension

Nissan confirms no plans to commercialise or offer EV conversion kits for the R32 Nissan has unveiled its electric R32 Skyline GT-R at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, replacing the hero coupe's iconic RB26DETT engine with a dual-motor electric drivetrain. If you can still read through that sudden outbreak of tears, here are the details. Maybe sit down first. The R32 EV is a fully restored and modified version of the original Skyline GT-R, with front and rear electric motors delivering 160kW and 340Nm individually – combining for a total of 320kW and 780Nm. 9 The original R32 GT-R launched in 1989 with a claimed 206kW and 353Nm from its 2.6-litre twin-turbo inline-six – although actual outputs were believed to be higher, as Japanese brands were engaged in a 'gentleman's agreement' at the time to limit outputs.

Nissan says its engineers have worked to tune the R32 EV's figures to match the original R32 GT-R's torque-to-weight ratio. Powering the new motors is a 62kWh battery pack borrowed from the Nissan Leaf NISMO race car, with its charging port hidden behind the traditional fuel filler flap. 9 The original five-speed manual gearbox and ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system has been ditched, of course, with the twin motors now doing that system's work. Weighing in at 1787kg, the R32 EV gains 357kg over the standard model’s 1430kg kerb weight, tipping the scales beyond even the R35 GT-R’s initial 1750kg figure.

Braking has been upgraded with larger units sourced from the R35 GT-R, now tucked behind 18-inch wheels designed to mirror the original alloy design. 9 A NISMO sports suspension package with Öhlins dampers has been fitted to improve handling characteristics. Inside, the rear seats have been removed to accommodate the battery pack, while the centre console now features a tall touchscreen in place of the original analog controls. To 'recreate' the driving experience of the original RB26 engine, the R32 EV includes a sound system that simulates engine noise and a paddle-activated simulated gear shift program. News Nissan Hyper Force concept previews future R36 GT-R Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, the Hyper Force is a 1000kW all-paw monster 25 Oct 2023 Is the R32 EV a hint of things to come? Despite the extensive engineering of this project, Nissan says it has no further plans for the system used in the R32 EV. The project, initiated in March 2023, was developed purely for internal research and development.