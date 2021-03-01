Dear subscribers, PCOTY is around the corner and so is your magazine

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Due to the announcement of our Performance Car of the Year (PCOTY) award, despatch of your March issue of MOTOR has been delayed until the retail magazine’s on-sale date of March 11th. We anticipate all subscriber copies will arrive within a few days of this date, subject to Australia Post’s fulfilment capability. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.

As I mentioned in last month’s issue, I’m sure you’ll find that the Performance Car of the Year 2021 issue will be worth the wait. We’ve slaved over this one and this 25th running of the event sees the fastest and most powerful field ever assembled, with one incredible champ crowned at the end of our testing week.

That’s on top of our drive in the new Aussie V8 Superute, the long-awaited BMW M2 CS, the updated Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the amazing reincarnation of the RUF Yellowbird. Of course there are the usual musings from our regular columnists, extensive long-term tests and news.

Subscribers like you support independent Australian journalism and retain control of quality content by getting it straight from the source. And if you want more, there’s the MOTOR Facebook, our Youtube channel, Twitter and Instagram.

Thanks for being a loyal MOTOR reader and again, I'm sorry about the delay in delivery of your March issue.



Regards,



Andy Enright

Editor