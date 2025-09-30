Ahead of an expected 2026 on-sale date, the interior of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric has been revealed. Featuring the largest displays ever fitted to a Porsche, the Cayenne Electric will offer new features to the brand such as car key technology, an augmented reality head-up display and an AI-powered voice assistant.

The Cayenne Electric will offer “significantly more space and comfort features” compared to any current Porsche model, with electrically adjustable rear seats as standard. There are new selectable moods to change the lighting, climate, sound and seats to create different atmospheres, while the sliding panoramic roof with variable light control is the largest glass sunroof ever fitted to a Porsche.

Customers of the Cayenne Electric can choose from 13 interior colour combinations, plus four interior packages and five accent packages. Buyers will also be able to choose the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur program to go even further with personalisation.

Porsche’s new ‘Flow Display’ has been showed off for the first time in the new Cayenne Electric, which is a curved OLED display that flows into the centre console. Together with the additional screens, it forms the largest continuous digital surface in any Porsche ever.

Optionally available will be a 14.9-inch passenger display to offer the front passenger control over the entertainment, app control and video streaming – the latter even during driving without distracting the driver. The Cayenne Electric will also be available with a head-up display featuring augmented reality, projecting navigation arrows and lane guidance into the driver’s view of the road.

Porsche has also revealed that the Cayenne Electric will offer an AI-powered voice assistant, which reportedly reliably understands complex instructions and spontaneous follow-up questions without requiring the activation word to be repeated.

It can be used to control functions such as climate, seat heating, ambient lighting and mood modes with simple voice commands, and it can also recognise addresses, points of interest and traffic information in natural language, as well as directly playing media content such as streaming services and radio services on request.

The Cayenne Electric will also feature the new Porsche Digital Key, which will allow drivers to access the car with smartphones and smartwatches. Its Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology allows the Cayenne Electric to recognise the mobile device and automatically lock or unlock the car upon approaching/departing.

According to Porsche, the Porsche Digital Key can be securely stored in the Wallet app and shared with up to seven additional users.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is due to go on sale likely in 2026, with Australian pricing and specifications yet to be announced.