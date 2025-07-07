Porsche has offered the world a first glimpse of its upcoming all-electric Cayenne SUV, putting a camouflaged prototype through its paces during a film shoot at England’s iconic Shelsley Walsh hill climb.

The prototype set a new benchmark, breaking the previous SUV record by more than four seconds on the historic course.

Driven by Gabriela Jílková, development and simulator driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, the Cayenne Electric impressed with a 31.28-second run up the narrow, 914-metre course, which features gradients as steep as 16.7 per cent. Notably, the vehicle hit the 60-foot mark in just 1.94 seconds –performance territory typically reserved for purpose-built single-seater race cars on slick tyres. The Cayenne, by contrast, was fitted with standard summer tyres.

7

Much of the prototype’s composure was credited to Porsche Active Ride, the new chassis system engineered to keep the vehicle flat and controlled under hard braking, acceleration, and cornering. “I felt completely confident at all times,” Jílková said after her run. “The active suspension gives the Cayenne enormous stability and precision.”

Michael Schätzle, Vice President of the Cayenne Product Line, explained that while final tuning continues, the record-setting prototype featured production-level drivetrain and suspension components. He emphasized that electrification is enabling Porsche to push SUV performance to unprecedented levels. “The Cayenne Electric will set new standards – without compromising practicality.”

To prove that point, Porsche also demonstrated the prototype’s towing capabilities. During filming with British TV personality Richard Hammond, the Cayenne Electric towed a 100-year-old vintage car – over two tonnes – plus trailer, from Hereford to Hammond’s garage. With a maximum towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, Porsche says the new EV matches traditional combustion-engine SUVs in utility.

The Cayenne Electric is the second all-electric SUV from Porsche and is designed to continue the nameplate’s legacy of versatility, long-distance comfort, and off-road prowess. With a global launch still to come, the vehicle’s capabilities are being showcased in stages.

Its next public appearance is set for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, from July 10 to 13, where the same camouflaged prototype will be on display.