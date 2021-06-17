Snapshot Two new variants added to Taycan range

Base Taycan now starts at just over $150,000

Cheapest Cross Turismo priced under $180,000

Porsche Australia has announced it is adding the Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to its Australian model line-up.

Up until now, only the Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S have been available Down Under, with power ranging from the 390kW available in the 4S to 500kW in the Turbo S.

The upcoming Taycan will be rear-wheel-drive, as opposed to its all-wheel-drive siblings, and is offered with two battery options, producing 300kW/345Nm and 350kW/357Nm with driving range sitting at 369km and 434km respectively.

Meanwhile, fans of the Cross Turismo in 4S and Turbo trim will be pleased to see the 4 coming in at almost $30,000 cheaper compared to the next variant up, putting 350kW/357Nm to all four wheels with up to 500Nm available when using launch control.

3 The 4S and Turbo will now have the less powerful 4 as a cut-price alternative in the Cross Turismo range

On the subject of pricing, the Taycan's recommended retail price is $156,300 ($38,400 less than the 4S) while the aforementioned 4 Cross Turismo is just over $20,000 more than the entry-level variant, a price tag of $176,600 making it $28,700 cheaper than the next Cross Turismo model.

It's not like either is lacking in charging tech, both coming with the same equipment as the 4S which includes; a charging dock, mobile charger connect module, a cable for home sockets, two for industrial sockets and a 'home energy manger' – which Porsche says will deliver more efficient home charging.

In addition, the Taycan variants come with a 150kW on-board DC socket to be used at 400 volt public facilities, a Mode 3 AC cable and a three-year subscription to Chargefox Ultra-Rapid DC chargers, allowing capacity of up to 350kW.

3 The Taycan will be the only rear-wheel drive model in the Porsche EV line-up

Standard equipment is anything but scarce in the new Taycan, scoring safety equipment such as; lane change assist, front and rear park assist and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.