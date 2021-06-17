Subscribe
Porsche Australia expands range with Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

The fleet of Porsche's Taycan EVs has been expanded to seven in Australia

17 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Taycan 2WD
  • Two new variants added to Taycan range
  • Base Taycan now starts at just over $150,000
  • Cheapest Cross Turismo priced under $180,000

Porsche Australia has announced it is adding the Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to its Australian model line-up.

Up until now, only the Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S have been available Down Under, with power ranging from the 390kW available in the 4S to 500kW in the Turbo S.

The upcoming Taycan will be rear-wheel-drive, as opposed to its all-wheel-drive siblings, and is offered with two battery options, producing 300kW/345Nm and 350kW/357Nm with driving range sitting at 369km and 434km respectively.

Meanwhile, fans of the Cross Turismo in 4S and Turbo trim will be pleased to see the 4 coming in at almost $30,000 cheaper compared to the next variant up, putting 350kW/357Nm to all four wheels with up to 500Nm available when using launch control.

Wheels Reviews 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Review First Drive 29
3
The 4S and Turbo will now have the less powerful 4 as a cut-price alternative in the Cross Turismo range

On the subject of pricing, the Taycan's recommended retail price is $156,300 ($38,400 less than the 4S) while the aforementioned 4 Cross Turismo is just over $20,000 more than the entry-level variant, a price tag of $176,600 making it $28,700 cheaper than the next Cross Turismo model.

It's not like either is lacking in charging tech, both coming with the same equipment as the 4S which includes; a charging dock, mobile charger connect module, a cable for home sockets, two for industrial sockets and a 'home energy manger' – which Porsche says will deliver more efficient home charging.

In addition, the Taycan variants come with a 150kW on-board DC socket to be used at 400 volt public facilities, a Mode 3 AC cable and a three-year subscription to Chargefox Ultra-Rapid DC chargers, allowing capacity of up to 350kW.

Porsche Taycan rear wheel drive
3
The Taycan will be the only rear-wheel drive model in the Porsche EV line-up

Standard equipment is anything but scarce in the new Taycan, scoring safety equipment such as; lane change assist, front and rear park assist and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

The entire Taycan range gets a host of updates alongside the introduction of the new variants, with a head-up display, electric air compressor and power steering plus now becoming standard for all trim levels.

According to last month's VFACTS report, Porsche has sold 326 Taycans in 2021 so far.

Both new Taycans are available to order now with deliveries expected to start from the beginning of 2022.

Porsche Taycan pricing

  • Taycan – $156,300
  • Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – $176,600
  • Taycan 4S – $194,700
  • Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – $205,300
  • Taycan Turbo – $276,300
  • Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – $279,000
  • Taycan Turbo S – $345,800 
Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

