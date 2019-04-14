THERE’S now a cheaper way to get into a Hemi V8-powered 1500 with full-size rear doors, with RAM Trucks Australia taking the covers off its 1500 Express Crew V8 Hemi.

The four-door Express Crew will sit above the entry-level 1500 Express Quad, but for the extra coin – RRP is $89,950 plus on-road costs – buyers will nab more space and more features including the addition of an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, as well as a dual-zone air conditioning system.

Space will now be on par with the more premium Laramie variant, with the Laramie donating its larger cabin for more head, shoulder and leg room.

A sports hood and a black accent package give the Express a fresh look, but it’s still the older DS model from the States – Americans currently get the fifth-gen DT. And if more innovative storage is what you seek, the tub, complete with a spray-in bed liner, can be optioned with the RamBox Cargo Management System.

The powertrain remains unchanged, with the 291kW and 556Nm 5.7-litre Hemi V8 enabling the tough ute to tow up to 4.5 tonnes, clearly an industry leader in that respect.

“We’ve assessed the market and feel the time is right to build on the huge levels of passion for the RAM Trucks brand in Australia,” says Jeff Barber, National Sales Manager, RAM Trucks Australia. “The 1500 Express Crew allows us to grow our product portfolio and offer a premium version of our entry level Express range. It also marks the first step in what will be an exciting product roll-out in 2020.”

The 1500 Express Crew V8 Hemi is backed by a three-year/100,000km warranty.