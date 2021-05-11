The Ford Ranger and Everest twins accounted for a remarkable 84 per cent of the Blue Oval’s Australian sales in April, after the ute topped the overall chart and the SUV achieved a record month.

Ford Australia last month sold nearly 6000 units of its locally designed and engineered models, with nine other vehicles comprising the rest of the company’s 7146 April total.

The Ranger was Australia’s best-selling vehicle overall in April, with 5021 sales, while the Everest had its best month with 958 sales. The latter figure is almost double the Everest’s 500-per-month average achieved in 2020.

The Ranger has been boosted with the recent introductions of its FX4 Max and XL Tradie variants, and from July there’s an even greater expansion with an XL 4x2 Sport, XL 4x4 Heavy Duty, FX4 (returning), Wildtrak X and new flagship Raptor X.

Over in the Everest line-up, there are also 2021 additions in the form of the rear-drive Sport and limited-run, outdoor-focused BaseCamp Special Edition.

4

2021 Ford Ranger

4

New 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X

April’s result takes the showroom dominance of the locally developed vehicles up another notch.

The ute/SUV duo, which share platform and drivetrains, have accounted for most of Ford Australia's sales since 2017 when they comprised 61 per cent of sales. The percentage increased to 69 per cent in 2018 and 73 per cent in 2019 before reaching 79 per cent last year.

In year-to-date tracking, the Ranger and Everest have so far accounted for just over three-quarters of Ford Australia sales.

Other Ford models are having degrees of success too – contributing to a 42 per cent increase compared with this time last year.

The Puma compact SUV is too new for comparison with 2020, but sales of the mid-sized Escape have increased 27 per cent compared with this time last year when the previous-generation model was on sale.

4

2021 Ford Everest

The Ford Transit Custom is also performing well, up 80 per cent year to date, and the Fiesta ST hot-hatch is enjoying a strong 2021 so far.

Mustang sales are steady, down just over one per cent, though the Focus small car is struggling, with a 41 per cent decrease in sales compared with the first four months of 2020.

Last month was Australia’s biggest April result yet, with 92,347 new-vehicle sales.

MORE Ford stories

MORE Ranger news and reviews