While having a browse through Twitter hunting for happenings in the automotive landscape, we stumbled upon something that had everyone in the MOTOR office laughing out loud.

A photo posted by user @labergee from the Singapore Motor Show depicting a unique creation by Subaru went viral, because the car’s name is incredibly funny.

This is the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition.

Yes, meet the F.U.C.K.S edition. (Author’s note: It’s a good day at work when you’re laughing all the way through writing a story).

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM — laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

In search of answers to our many questions (Who approved this? Can I buy one? Is this the real world?), we hunted through Subaru’s various worldwide media resources to no avail. A tip off from the ground at the Singapore show indicated to MOTOR that this is a one-off built by the Singaporean-based Subaru importer.

We were also told the importer invited media from the Philippines as guests to the motor show, which led us to Top Gear Philippines’s story on the car.

The outlet has someone present, Leandre Grecia, who was able to grab a few details of the swearing Subie’s modifications. We also found a YouTube video with a quick walkaround.

We can already see the Enkei wheels and red decal accents, as well as the obvious tint and Need For Speed-style underbody neon, but inside this car is a continuation of the vibe.

Screens for rear passengers, more blue light inside, a large display in the front, what appears to be Alcantara, and a huge subwoofer in the boot are all signs someone’s been watching Pimp My Ride.

Think it’s tacky? We don’t feel like they give any… well, you know.