Early Subaru WRX STi prices are on the up, big time.

We have a bit more evidence this phenomenon isn’t exclusive to Australia now, as we saw a two-door STI Version 6 Type R, sell for ¥7,035,000, which directly converts to a smidge over AU$91,000.

That’s before auction fees, transport, registration, or any other costs. In fact, a Facebook page dedicated to Japanese classics estimates €83,500 for the pleasure of having the car on the road in Europe, which is almost AU$136,000. The page, SHOWA Racing, claims it’s a record price for a GC8 at auction.

We’re not saying the GC8 Ver 6 isn’t desirable (after all it’s an evolution of the Ver 4, the car the STI 22B was based on), but six figures for an early STi felt a while away yet, especially for one selling in Japan.

This particular car is very well presented, which absolutely helped drive the auction result up (bidding began at ¥2,750,000/AU$35,600 yen for the record).

It’s had just one owner, who’s driven it a total 8785km, leaving the car in what Japanese auctions grade as ‘4.5’. Essentially, near new condition with some very minor use.

In photos, plastic and paper coverings protect the seats and floors, though whether these have been retained by the owner for storage or simply applied for the auction isn’t clear.

Locally, early WRX STi prices span a pretty broad spectrum based on conditions but four similar Ver 5s are up for sale, from a 122,000km car asking $69,500, to a car with 112,000km up for $98,880. Good luck to them…

