As we wait for a new generation of Subaru WRX, the brand’s Australian arm has introduced a new limited-edition version of the current generation Rex.

The Subaru WRX Club Spec will be a higher version of the model, with several additions and options, including a couple of functional changed and STi parts.

Set to be priced at $47,990 for a manual or $50,490 for a CVT-equipped Club Spec, the variant is close to the WRX Premium for price… because it’s based on the Premium.

This means it gets electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, and the top-spec infotainment system.

On top of that, the Club Spec scores goodies such Ultrasuede and leather appointed Recaro seats, an Ultrasuede steering wheel from the STi, Brembo brakes if you pick a manual gearbox, and 18-inch dark grey alloys, also from the STi.

Visually, the Club Spec is set apart by its matte black badging with the variant’s name, as well as black door mirrors, rear spoiler, and antenna, plus a numbered badge inside and some carbon-look finish around the dash.

The Club Spec can be had in WRX Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, or Crystal White Pearl, setting it apart from the 2012 version of the Club Spec which was bewinged and available in orange.

Subaru says they’ll be available at dealerships over the coming weeks, though current restrictions on retail in Victoria will delay this for customers there.

