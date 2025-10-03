The Tesla Model 3 has become the longest-range electric vehicle on sale in Australia thanks to a new long range variant. Priced from $61,900 plus on-road costs, the new Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant can travel up to 750km on a charge (WLTP), which is further than any other EV right now. The top-spec Performance has also been updated with new battery tech for a longer range.

The new Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD uses the same battery as the Long Range AWD model that it replaces, though its lighter weight allows for a longer 750km (WLTP) range. While Tesla is yet to announce power and torque figures, we expect it to use the same motor as the entry-level RWD car at around 210kW for a 0-100km/h time of around six seconds.

The top-spec Model 3 Performance has added a new NMC battery for a range increase from 529km to 571km (WLTP). Its performance is unchanged, making around 461kW of power, while it still sprints to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and hits a top speed of 261km/h.

The entire Model 3 range has also gained black Tesla badging to differentiate it from current models, a new front bumper camera and the indicator stalk has returned to the steering column.

Tesla has also announced that its Supercharger fast charger network has grown to over 1000 chargers in 163 locations across Australia and New Zealand. According to Tesla, Superchargers can add up to 282km of range in just 15 minutes and that since charging above 80 percent is rarely necessary, stops are typically short and convenient.

2026 Tesla Model 3 pricing (plus on-road costs):

RWD: $54,900

Long Range RWD: $61,900

Performance AWD: $80,900

The updated Tesla Model 3 range is now available to order ahead of deliveries commencing in November.