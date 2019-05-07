Pssst … want a cheap Tesla?

No? Well, you’re not alone; it seems not many other people did either.

This month the company’s local operation trimmed the model line-up, killing the entry-level ‘Standard Range’ versions of both the large-sedan S and crossover X models, and in the process, bumping up prices across the entire three-model range.

Read next: Exactly how fast is the Tesla Model 3 Performance?

But first allow us a quick clarification. Tesla is unique among brands in Australia in the fact it does not add luxury car tax (LCT) to the quoted prices of its vehicles to which the tax is applicable. Instead, it bolts this charge on as a separate figure, along with delivery fee, on-road costs, etc. Previously, our Tesla pricing in the Databank section of Wheels magazine has reflected that pre-LCT figure, making the cars appear cheaper than they actually are, and not comparable to prices supplied by other manufacturers. We’ve since amended those published prices as of the June edition, on sale May 25.

So, to the range revisions and pricing changes.

The line-up of the Model 3 is still three-strong, but the base variant, the Standard Plus (a rear-driver), climbs $6000 to $73,900. The mid-spec Long Range, which is a dual-motor, AWD layout, cops less of a hike: it’s up just under $2600, now $91,612, but does feature a spec change, adding 19-inch wheels in place of the previous 18s.

The range-topping 3 Performance is up by the same amount, now selling for $102,012.

Read next: One of the hottest EVs in Oz demolishes Mount Buffalo

The Model S has been pared back to a two-variant line-up, and both have headed north price-wise. The Long Range cops the biggest hike of the two, up a hefty $8800 to $147,512. The rise on the Performance is more modest, the extra $2600 taking it to $167,012.

The X offering now starts with the Long Range at $165,712, up a whopping $14,300 over what it was, which makes it the biggest inflator of the lot in percentage terms – that’s a 9.4 percent rise.

The flagship X Performance is up $10,400 to $185,212.

Read next: Someone went and built a Tesla Model 3 ute. Yes, really.

It’s worth clarifying that the Performance variants of S and X feature Ludicrous mode; this is not a feature specific to an even higher variant.

As for the yet-to-arrive Model Y mid-size crossover, we know it will be offered in two variants, both with AWD. The Long Range claims to be good for 505km (on WLTP) and 0-100km/h in 5.1sec, while the Performance claims a range only slightly lower – 480km – and 0-100km/h in a scalding 3.7sec.

No official word on arrival date or pricing on these for now, but stay tuned.