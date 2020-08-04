Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept revealed

Toyota has unveiled the Aygo X concept, which is said to preview the next generation of the small car for Europeans.

Toyota’s Aygo was launched in 2005 as its most affordable European offering, but it’s now set to embrace the high-riding shift by going from hatchback to a small SUV crossover.

The Aygo X’s raised ride height, big wheels and flared wheel arches all point to a distinctly different car, one with an all-new face and bolder design than Toyota is known for.

It also sports two new-style C-shaped headlights that are joined by a full-width light beam, a sharp crease between front fascia and bonnet, and a two-tone colour scheme.

Design is similarly wild at the rear end with short, squat rear haunches accentuating its squared stance, vertical tail lights which are again joined together with another LED strip, and a body-coloured panel where the rear valance would go.

Other unique styling elements include flush-mounted door handles and action cameras in the side mirror casings, used for “capturing and sharing special moments of exploration”.

No images of the concept's interior have been offered.

Aygo X will be built upon the same TNGA-B architecture that underpins the new Yaris, which can accommodate a number of power and drivetrain layouts.

Toyota has not said which engine will feature under the bonnet, but you could reasonably expect that it’ll be a naturally-aspirated three-cylinder, as found in the Yaris Cross.

We’d also suggest that a hybrid version will be available, owing to Europe’s tightening emissions regulations.

It’s important to remember that Toyota hasn’t officially confirmed that the Aygo X prologue is a preview of a production model, but if it is (and we’d suggest it is), a production version is likely to follow at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

