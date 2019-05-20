We’ve written about Papadakis Racing and its projects a couple of times before, but the most recent build the California race team has been working on is its ‘1000hp Supra’ drift car for Formula D star Fredric Aasbo.

The difference between this build and most GR Supras which have been constructed in the last year or so is its engine. The difference is that it’s not a different engine – Papadakis racing is using BMW’s B58 rather than swapping a 2JZ or other popular ‘swap engine’.

The engine has already been through its paces on the dyno, with the B58 making a very respectable 1033hp (just below 1034hp, or 771kW). Papadakis’ video is below.

Note: What might be the smoothest-ever triple-high-five happens just after the 10:30 mark. This isn’t that important but is very cool.

All the way through the build, Papadakis has kept explanations simple and made his videos very easy to follow, even detailing situations in which he’s made mistakes.

The most recent video Papadakis racing put out followed the installation of the wiring harness with the engine finally in the car, before hitting the dyno to see if everything would run smoothly.

Finally, in the video you might have already seen at the top of this article, Fredric Aasbo shows of the car in its final form. Digital renders (as pictured top of page) of the car in full body, with livery and all, have us very excited to watch this car in action.

Unfortunately, Papadakis’s team (including Aasbo) is unable to film the final video just yet due to the pandemic, but Stephen Papadakis says the team will be on it as soon as it’s possible.

Given his honest and transparent approach in his videos, we hope he’s able to do it soon.