With Toyota Land Crusier FJ40 values rising in the United States, there seems to be a ready market for six-figure restoration jobs.

US-based Legacy Overland is one such specialist in restoring classic off-roaders, which made a splash with its meticulous rebuild of a 1981 FJ40 and the US$100,000 starting price it charges for the complete ‘frame-off’ rebuild.

With a high price expectation set, it is no surprise that its latest build, based on a 1982 example, takes the engine-swap route with an “inconspicuously integrated” GM-sourced 5.7-litre V8 crate engine with a Weber 600 CFM carb and Edelbrock 700R4 four-speed automatic gearbox.

Unfortunately there is no mention of the V8’s final power outputs or the sort of noise it makes, though its creators would prefer to harp on about the quality of its build.

Underneath its beautifully restored Desert Storm Tan body, Legacy Overland reworked its braking and suspension systems, installing new front and rear disc brakes, light load Old Man Emu leaf springs with improved suspension components, and Terrain Tamer gas shock absorbers.

Though Legacy Overland sprinkled this FJ40 with modern amenities, such as LED headlights, a rear LED utility light, and a modern sound system with Bluetooth and digital radio, it retained plenty of retro touches.

The FJ40 still features classic OEM-style yellow fog lights, OEM steel wheels, body-coloured jerry can, and is reupholstered in “black vegan” leather interior with original bucket seats and rear foldable benches with lap belts.

To ensure that it is able to stand the test of time and rigours of off-road driving, the underbody, undercarriage, doorsteps and floors are painted in “Raptor paint” for longevity and extra protection.

No price is quoted for this V8-powered Land Crusier FJ40, but considering that some restoration specialists like The FJ Company are asking $270,000 for its handiwork and finding its order books being filled, it is likely that the asking price for a build of this scale isn’t cheap.

Are six-figure restoration works on Land Crusier FJ40s and Land Rover Defenders justified or a sign of an overblown market? Let us know in the comments.