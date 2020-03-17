If you’ve not heard of BMW tuner Hartge, you’re late to the party. The company wrapped up its efforts (reportedly through liquidation) last year after almost 50 years in the game, but it left a few absolute gems behind.

Three are set to go to auction at the next RM Sotheby’s auction in Essen, Germany. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has rendered the Essen sale postponed until at least June 2020.

Still, we can gawk at these three rare (one being totally unique) cars built by Hartge. Vale.

1988 Hartge F1 – formerly a W124 Mercedes-Benz 300E

The only one of its kind, and a rare venture for the brand, this W124 Merc is a treat. Hartge’s usual game is simple – how big can a car’s engine be? In this case, Hartge changed it up and didn’t opt for a V8 or a V10 in this Merc.

Instead, a modified version of BMW’s 3.5-litre M88 straight-six was used for the car Hartge dubbed ‘F1’. Yep, this Benz is running on BMW M1 power. Almost 245kW of it. Only one Hartge F1 was built.

1997 Hartge Compact V8 4.7 – BMW E36

BMW’s E36 Compact wasn’t the brand’s finest creation, at least according to BMW fans, but Hartge turned two of them into something rather fun. With a V8, of course.

With what is likely a modified M62 V8 (RM Sotheby’s hasn’t specified) from BMW’s 5, 7, and 8 Series’ of the 1990s, this Compact V8 4.7 reportedly cost 146,000 DM back in 1999.

The fact Hartge altered so much of it, from the M3-derived gearbox down to the interior clock, probably has something to do with it.

1983 BMW 635CSi Hartge H6SP

RM Sotheby’s hasn’t provided much information on this specific H6SP aside from its 75,847km odometer reading, but the H6S versions of the 635 built by Hartge were said to have around 180kW and 335Nm, a little bump in power over the 160kW/310Nm or so a 635CSi could come with at its peak in Europe.

Given this is a H6SP, expect more like 190kW… and a hell of a lot more rarity.

Check out the gallery at the top of the page for more of RM Sotheby's photography of each car!