A sharper BMW M5 Competition is coming, says the Bavarian brand’s Australian arm which is set to launch the MY21 car here later this year.

As an update to the current F90 generation M5, the 2021 model won’t be a complete rework of the car itself, rather a tweak to the one already around.

This means that while the super sedan’s suitably powerful 460kW/750Nm twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 remains essentially the same, changes to the car’s styling and chassis will set it apart from 2018-20 models.

Most apparent in the list of changes is the new front fascia, which features a larger kidney grille with black gloss surround, its styling keeping in check with BMW’s increasing kidney sizes. Larger side air intakes also contribute to improved cooling, BMW says.

New headlights now feature L-shaped light tubes, while the taillights mimic the L-shaped theme. A restyled diffuser is also found at the rear of the 2021 model.

But it’s the changes to driving dynamics that should be of most interest, with BMW saying a new set of shock absorbers borrowed from the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe said to provide a sharper-handling car while also creating a more comfortable ride for everyday driving.

“Bumps and ruts in the road surface are passed through the body, and therefore to the passengers, to a far lesser degree… this is achieved without blunting the car’s sporting edge and precision at high or low speeds.”

Stiffer engine mounts, a 7mm drop in ride height, and other small suspension tweaks are said to add to the car’s on-limit ability.

The updated M5 Competition can be had in five new colours: Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic.

BMW Australia expects the new BMW M5 Competition to arrive locally in October, with specific pricing and specs to be revealed closer to launch.