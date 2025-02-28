WhichCar
Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs: In Australia… finally

Almost five years after being released in Europe, the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs have finally gone on sale in Australia.

Jake Williams
Volkswagen Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs, which will arrive locally mid-year priced from $59,990 plus on-road costs - almost five years after their European release.

The ID.4 undercuts its biggest rival - the Tesla Model Y, which is priced from $63,400 +ORC in upgraded Launch Series - and even the recently launched BYD Sea Lion 7. Pricing for the ID.4 and ID.5 is a lot less than initial pricing expectations before the two were delayed for local release.

The delay is down to a number of factors, according to Volkswagen, including head office giving more priority to countries with more stringent emissions standards, the local arm waiting for an upgraded model with more range and negotiating a lower price.

While the ID.4 is a traditional mid-sized SUV like the brand’s own Tiguan, the coupe-styled ID.5 will also be available in Australia and is priced from $72,990 in hotted-up GTX form. Both a top-spec ID.4 GTX and entry-level ID.5 Pro will also be available later in 2025, though pricing for those variants is yet to be announced.

Sitting on the same platform as cars like the already-launched Skoda Enyaq, Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the ID.4 is powered by a 210kW/545Nm rear-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 77kWh battery, giving it a WLTP-rated 544km claimed range.

The higher-performance ID.5 GTX adds a slightly larger 79kWh battery, as well as a second electric motor on the front axle for a combined 250kW output and 522km of WLTP-rated range.

Both the ID.4 and ID.5 can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW, or AC charged at up to 11kW.

2025 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
ID.4 Pro$59,990
ID.4 GTXTBC
ID.5 ProTBC
ID.5 GTX$72,990
ID.4 Pro standard equipment:
77kWh battery, 210kW rear electric motorHeated and leather-wrapped steering wheel
19-inch alloy wheels‘ArtVelours’ microfleece upholstery
Adaptive suspension, quick ratio steering rackHeated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functionality
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lightingTri-zone automatic climate control
Rain-sensing automatic wipers5.0-inch driver’s information display
Matrix adaptive high beam, scrolling rear indicators12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control and FM/DAB+ digital radio
Keyless entry and startSeven-speaker sound system
Hands-free power tailgateWireless phone charger
Panoramic glass roof with sunblind30-colour cabin ambient lighting
Rear privacy glassMode 2 and mode 3 charging cables
ID.4 Pro safety equipment:
Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)Emergency assist
Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistanceDriver attention monitoring
Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidanceFront and rear parking sensors
Adaptive cruise control360-degree camera
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alertProactive passenger protection system
ID.5 GTX adds:
Dual-motor all-wheel drive systemSportier exterior styling
Slightly larger 79kWh batteryFront sports seats
20-inch alloy wheels12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
The Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 are on sale in Australia now ahead of the first deliveries commencing mid-year.

