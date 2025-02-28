Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs: In Australia… finally

Volkswagen Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs, which will arrive locally mid-year priced from $59,990 plus on-road costs - almost five years after their European release.

The ID.4 undercuts its biggest rival - the Tesla Model Y, which is priced from $63,400 +ORC in upgraded Launch Series - and even the recently launched BYD Sea Lion 7. Pricing for the ID.4 and ID.5 is a lot less than initial pricing expectations before the two were delayed for local release.

The delay is down to a number of factors, according to Volkswagen, including head office giving more priority to countries with more stringent emissions standards, the local arm waiting for an upgraded model with more range and negotiating a lower price.

While the ID.4 is a traditional mid-sized SUV like the brand’s own Tiguan, the coupe-styled ID.5 will also be available in Australia and is priced from $72,990 in hotted-up GTX form. Both a top-spec ID.4 GTX and entry-level ID.5 Pro will also be available later in 2025, though pricing for those variants is yet to be announced.