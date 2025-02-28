Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs: In Australia… finally

Volkswagen Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs, which will arrive locally mid-year priced from $59,990 plus on-road costs - almost five years after their European release.
The ID.4 undercuts its biggest rival - the Tesla Model Y, which is priced from $63,400 +ORC in upgraded Launch Series - and even the recently launched BYD Sea Lion 7. Pricing for the ID.4 and ID.5 is a lot less than initial pricing expectations before the two were delayed for local release.
The delay is down to a number of factors, according to Volkswagen, including head office giving more priority to countries with more stringent emissions standards, the local arm waiting for an upgraded model with more range and negotiating a lower price.
While the ID.4 is a traditional mid-sized SUV like the brand’s own Tiguan, the coupe-styled ID.5 will also be available in Australia and is priced from $72,990 in hotted-up GTX form. Both a top-spec ID.4 GTX and entry-level ID.5 Pro will also be available later in 2025, though pricing for those variants is yet to be announced.
Sitting on the same platform as cars like the already-launched Skoda Enyaq, Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the ID.4 is powered by a 210kW/545Nm rear-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 77kWh battery, giving it a WLTP-rated 544km claimed range.
The higher-performance ID.5 GTX adds a slightly larger 79kWh battery, as well as a second electric motor on the front axle for a combined 250kW output and 522km of WLTP-rated range.
Both the ID.4 and ID.5 can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW, or AC charged at up to 11kW.
|2025 Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|ID.4 Pro
|$59,990
|ID.4 GTX
|TBC
|ID.5 Pro
|TBC
|ID.5 GTX
|$72,990
|ID.4 Pro standard equipment:
|77kWh battery, 210kW rear electric motor
|Heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel
|19-inch alloy wheels
|‘ArtVelours’ microfleece upholstery
|Adaptive suspension, quick ratio steering rack
|Heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functionality
|Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
|Tri-zone automatic climate control
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|5.0-inch driver’s information display
|Matrix adaptive high beam, scrolling rear indicators
|12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control and FM/DAB+ digital radio
|Keyless entry and start
|Seven-speaker sound system
|Hands-free power tailgate
|Wireless phone charger
|Panoramic glass roof with sunblind
|30-colour cabin ambient lighting
|Rear privacy glass
|Mode 2 and mode 3 charging cables
|ID.4 Pro safety equipment:
|Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
|Emergency assist
|Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
|Driver attention monitoring
|Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Adaptive cruise control
|360-degree camera
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|Proactive passenger protection system
|ID.5 GTX adds:
|Dual-motor all-wheel drive system
|Sportier exterior styling
|Slightly larger 79kWh battery
|Front sports seats
|20-inch alloy wheels
|12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
The Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 are on sale in Australia now ahead of the first deliveries commencing mid-year.
COMMENTS