Ahead of its May local launch, Volkswagen Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the third-generation Tiguan mid-size SUV. Priced from $44,990 plus on-road costs, the new Tiguan starts $1,000 more than the old model but is larger and better equipped than before.

The range is headlined by the new 195TSI R-Line, which Volkswagen says is a replacement for both the former 162TSI R-Line and the full-fat Tiguan R. Priced at $70,490 +ORC, it’s $9,990 more than the 162TSI R-Line but $3,300 less than the R.

Volkswagen has also added new models in the middle of the range and despite the price increase, the base 110TSI Life is now much better equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, a larger 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, an electric tailgate, a 360-degree camera, built-in satellite navigation, a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and DAB+ digital radio.

As before, three turbocharged petrol drivetrains will be available in the new Tiguan: a 110kW/250Nm 1.4-litre, 150kW/320Nm 2.0-litre and uprated 195kW/400Nm 2.0-litre. All three are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and while the 110TSI is front-wheel drive, the 150TSI and 195TSI are all-wheel drive.

While the 110TSI engine is the same as the last Tiguan – but now with an extra gear at seven in total – the former 132TSI has become the 150TSI, and the 162TSI is now the 195TSI.