Volvo has revealed one arguably the most important new product in its line-up in decades, one that will influence its products for years to come thanks to a new generation of design, technology and even the way it’s built.

Due in Australia in late 2026, the Volvo EX60 is the electric sibling to the existing XC60 – the brand’s highest-selling car ever – and will be available with three battery options with up to 810km of range.

Built on a brand new architecture called ‘SPA3’, which will underpin a whole host of future Geely Group cars like the upcoming Polestar 7 in 2028, the EX60 will be initially offered globally in three forms: P6, P10 AWD and P12 AWD, and each drivetrain will be available in either Plus or Ultra trims with a lower-end Core model to be added later.

The Volvo EX60 P6 uses an 83kWh (80kWh useable) battery for a claimed 620km of range (WLTP) with a 275kW/480Nm motor for a claimed 5.9 second 0-100km/h sprint. The P10 AWD increases battery size to 95kWh (91kWh useable) for 660km of range and the extra electric motor takes outputs to 375kW/710Nm for a claimed 4.6 second run. Finally, the P12 AWD uses a huge 117kWh battery (112kWh useable) for a claimed 810km range and 500kW/790Nm for a 3.9 second run to 100km/h.

4

The SPA3 architecture allows for super fast charging speeds, with the P6 capable of a 320kW maximum, and the P10 and P12 370kW.

The EX60 measures 4803mm long, 1908mm wide, 1635mm tall and rides on a 2970mm long wheelbase, which makes it 95mm longer, 6mm wider, 20mm less tall and 105mm longer between the wheels than the XC60. Its boot measures 523 litres with the rear seats up, growing to 1647 litres with them folded – plus, a large front boot with between 58-85 litres of space depending on the drivetrain.

On the inside, the Volvo EX60 follows its siblings with a minimalist and screen-heavy look, though the brand says it’s learnt from criticism aimed at the EX30 and its too-minimalist cabin with more physical controls and more shortcuts in the new 15.1-inch touchscreen. Using a new processor reportedly capable of 50 billion operations per second, it’s said to be much quicker than the current system in Volvo products like the EX30 and features a new Google software, including Google Gemini AI voice control for more “conversational” interaction.

5

Other interior features include a two-level centre console, a panoramic glass roof that can switch between transparent and opaque and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The EX60 is the first Volvo to use a new manufacturing process involving mega casting, which is where many smaller parts are replaced with larger recycled aluminium casts, which improves production efficiency and reduces the impact of manufacturing on the planet. As a result, Volvo says that the EX60 has a similar overall environmental impact as the smaller EX30.

The Volvo EX60 is due in Australia by late 2026, with the P12 AWD model due around six months afterwards.