Volvo EX90: Australian price revealed, undercuts rivals

Volvo Cars Australia has released local pricing and initial specifications for the EX90 electric seven-seat SUV, which is due to arrive in the country soon.
Priced from $124,990 plus on-road costs, the EX90 will be available in two models initially: the entry-level Plus and the upper-spec Ultra.
Both models use a huge 111kWh NMC battery, which gives the EX90 up to 570km of range (WLTP). Volvo claims that the EX90 can be charged at up to 250kW on a DC fast charger for a 10 to 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes.
Both variants also use a twin-motor all-wheel drive set up, with the Plus outputting 300kW of power and 770Nm of torque, enough for a 5.9-second 0-100km/h sprint.
The Ultra increases outputs to 380kW and 910Nm to take a second off the 0-100km/h time. The smaller EX30 is still the quickest current Volvo, but the EX90 is still fast for a 2.8-tonne seven-seat SUV. Its top speed is limited to 180km/h and it can haul up to 2,200kg.
Inside the EX90 is a new 14.5-inch touchscreen that runs the same Android infotainment system as the EX30 with Google Maps, Google Assistant and access to the Google Play Store to download apps, as well as phone key tech, a Bose sound system on the Plus and a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system on the Ultra.
The Ultra also adds ventilated front seats and adaptive air suspension.
According to Volvo, the EX90 contains 15 per cent of recycled steel, 25 per cent of recycled aluminium and 48kg of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which is the highest level of any Volvo car to date.
The EX90 will be available in Denim Blue, Crystal White, Sand Dune, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn and Vapour Grey exterior colours.
Volvo Cars Australia is yet to release any further details about the EX90, but has confirmed that a five-year service plan will be included in the price.
Volvo EX90 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|2025 Volvo EX90 pricing
|Plus Twin Motor
|$124,990
|Ultra Twin Motor
|$134,990
Competition for the EX90 includes the Polestar 3, which shares the same platform as the EX90, and BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq and Kia EV9. Of those competitors, only the Kia shares a seven-seat layout.
Local release timing and full specifications for the Volvo EX90 are yet to be released.
