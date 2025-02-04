Volvo EX90: Australian price revealed, undercuts rivals

Volvo Cars Australia has released local pricing and initial specifications for the EX90 electric seven-seat SUV, which is due to arrive in the country soon.

Priced from $124,990 plus on-road costs, the EX90 will be available in two models initially: the entry-level Plus and the upper-spec Ultra.

Both models use a huge 111kWh NMC battery, which gives the EX90 up to 570km of range (WLTP). Volvo claims that the EX90 can be charged at up to 250kW on a DC fast charger for a 10 to 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Both variants also use a twin-motor all-wheel drive set up, with the Plus outputting 300kW of power and 770Nm of torque, enough for a 5.9-second 0-100km/h sprint.

The Ultra increases outputs to 380kW and 910Nm to take a second off the 0-100km/h time. The smaller EX30 is still the quickest current Volvo, but the EX90 is still fast for a 2.8-tonne seven-seat SUV. Its top speed is limited to 180km/h and it can haul up to 2,200kg.