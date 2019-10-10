Car enthusiasts around the country have been grappling with this conundrum for decades – should you spend your hard-earned money on a brand-new model, or get a bargain on a used classic?

It’s an issue that has been raging at Wheels HQ, so we decided to dive in and try and offer some real-world advice.

We paired up a series of new and used choices from core areas in the market, across a selection of price ranges, and worked out the running costs and potential pit falls of each offering.

There were some fascinating insights!

We didn’t spend all our time browsing the classifieds though. The road-testing team has been hard at work putting some of the most popular cars on the market through our rigorous comparison process.

First up are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500. How do these Yank Tanks fare with Aussie roads, and what sort of benefit do you get compared to a regular dual-cab?

A 500kW Chevrolet Silverado Aussie special is happening

We find answers and discover which of the pair you should be spending your money on.

Despite their American engineering, both pick-ups are bolted together on Aussie soil by Aussie workers.

But those aren’t the only manufacturing jobs in the country, with a new mob called H2X looking to build hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles right here Down Under.

Our news team investigated who the hell H2X actually are, and whether their plan will become a reality.

The original super wagon, the Audi RS2, came in for a closer look as this month’s Modern Classic. Will you be able to spot all the Porsche bits on this iconic load lugger?

We also head into a Welsh forest with three generations of the McRae clan. With several of Colin’s racers at their disposal, the family patriarchs help teach the next era of the McRae legend how to sling dirt with the best of them.

Read all about that, and much more – including the usual array of news, long term reviews, and first drives – in our latest issue, out now!

