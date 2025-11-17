The December issue of Wheels lands is now on sale with a combo of heritage, hard-driving performance and sharp automotive insight — the perfect summer read for car lovers.

Leading us this issue is a frank and fiery Wheels Interview with Australia’s 1980 Formula One world champion Alan Jones. Now 80, Jones hasn’t lost an ounce of the candour that made him a motorsport icon. He reflects on Oscar Piastri’s ascent, the evolution of F1, and why modern racing both impresses and infuriates him in equal measure.

Portrait by Nathan Duff

Family legacy also takes centre stage in Ford Family, where William Clay Ford Jr reveals how the descendants of Henry Ford have managed to retain influence over the Blue Oval for more than a century. As his own sons step into key roles, Ford opens up about continuity, pressure and preparing the brand for an electric new era.

Closer to home, our cover story sees our new Ed Trent Nikolic give Australia’s favourite workhorse in the form of the revamped Toyota HiLux a taste tester. With fresh exterior styling and updated cabin tech, we ask whether Toyota has done enough to keep the HiLux at the top of the sales charts as competition intensifies.

Performance lovers won’t want to miss Ferrari 296 Speciale, in which Trent gets rare seat time at the legendary Fiorano test track. His verdict on Maranello’s latest masterpiece? Equal parts terrifying and transcendent. Meanwhile, Andy Enright revisits an engineering enigma in Modern Classic: Jaguar XJ220, exploring how a troubled birth couldn’t tarnish the legacy of this stunning ’90s supercar.

The month’s First Drives section spans the spectrum: the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e impresses with quiet PHEV refinement; Toyota’s GR Supra Track Edition delivers thrills in its final outing; the Nissan Patrol Warrior bids farewell in suitably muscular fashion; and Porsche’s 992.2 GT3 demonstrates just how difficult making “automotive art” has become. There’s also sharper value from Mazda’s CX-60 G25, a timely hybrid offering from MG’s HS Hybrid+, updates to Volvo’s popular XC60, Chery’s premium push with the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, and Isuzu’s new 2.2-litre engine across D-Max and MU-X.

Trent Nikolic takes on Fiorano

Modern Classic: Jaguar XJ220

Rounding out the issue, Michael Stahl reflects on the shape of future cars he once imagined, while Paul Gover laments the lost art of changing a tyre… often because there’s no tyre with which to make a change.

