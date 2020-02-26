The Wheels February 2021 issue is here, which means it’s time to pop down to the newsagent or servo. But first, here’s your peek between the pages.

the image of the Corvette ZR1 at the top of this page also graces the cover.

If you subscribe, you often get a cleaner (i.e, fewer words) version of the magazine cover because you’ve already bought it, we don’t need to tell you what’s inside!

You also save a wad of cash (depending on how long your subscription is set to last).

Chev’s 746kw Vette!

We get the word on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 from our man in the US, former Wheels editor Angus MacKenzie. But will GM’s Ferrari fryer ever make it to Australia?

Hottest cars of 2021

We count down the hottest and most important incomers. Here’s hoping these 31 cars put 2020 firmly in the rear view mirror.

Golf R driven!

We find our way into the driver’s seat of Wolfsburg’s new hot hatch, via Euro correspondent Greg Kable. More rear bias and power has us keener than ever for the Mk8 to land locally.

John Harvey

We farewell Holden icon and motorsport legend John Harvey, whose rich life came to an end in December 2020.

COTY preview

What can you expect from Car of the Year next month? Our COVID-affected event corralled a smaller field, but still found a worthy winner.

Super cheap autos

Is there real value in the rise of budget offerings from Chinese brands like MG, GWM, and LDV? We put them under the Wheels microscope to work it out.

And plenty more!

Columns, Retro and Modern Classic features, first drives, comparison features, and plenty more awaits you in the Feb 2021 issue of Wheels!