JEEP customers who purchase at least $100 worth of genuine Jeep accessories - or service their car - at an official Jeep dealership will go into the draw to win a brand-newworth $69,990.

Swipe the credit in one transaction for more than $1000 worth of goodies and your entries in the draw will double.

Released in Australia earlier this year, the X3 is based on the chassis and suspension of the previous-gen X1 but adds a smorgasbord of new materials and luxuries, to ensure you're the envy of other campers.

The X3 measures 3.75m long, 1.85m wide and can be expanded to offer approximately 30m² of indoor and outdoor coverage. It has a tare weight of 1120kg, 500mm of ground clearance, and a 40° departure angle.

Key features include a gel-top double mattress with an addition pull-out bed; a massive kitchen space fitted with a 75L dual-zone fridge freezer; a diesel heating system; twin water tanks; and a power system that comprises a 1500W inverter system and two 150Ahr AGM gel batteries.

“We're delighted to align with a brand that believes in exploring and getting off the grid just as much as we do," said Justin Montesalvo, Managing Director of Patriot Campers. " I have no doubt that the X3 is going to make one lucky winner truly unstoppable off-road, thanks to their Jeep and their new Patriot."

The competition closes on February 28, 2021, with the winner announced on March 16, 2021.