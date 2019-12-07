At WhichCar we try to filter out the marketing spin and sensationalised news to bring you only what matters in the world of cars accurately and without padding, but this week has delivered a whole host of stories that appear to be huge on first inspection - but probably aren’t.

On this week’s chat, the WhichCar Weekly podcast takes on the theme ‘Big News That Probably Isn’t Particularly Big News’. Bear with us, we are working on a more catchy title.

Toyota's tease

First up, Dan and Scott welcome back Tim Robson for a discussion about the mini-but-mighty Toyota GR Yaris, and the shocking news that it will be an absolute bargain at just under $40,000. Except, it won’t.

Clever promotional stunt or potentially brand-damaging strategy? The WCW team digs deeper to try and get inside Toyota’s marketing mind and find answers.

Nissan misdirection

Next up, after a protracted teaser campaign and many, many years of speculation, Nissan has finally revealed the next generation in its iconic Z-car bloodline. Except, it hasn’t.

The gorgeous Nissan 400Z that was unveiled this week is not the model so many have on their garage wish list, but a prototype that is as many as two years ahead of an actual production model.

Nissan is in trouble but can this early glimpse garner enough attention to safeguard the future of the brand?

Bugatti bombshell

And finally, the panel discusses reports that Bugatti is about to change hands.

Rumours have it that the Croatian EV authority is about to snatch ownership of the hyperbolic brand from Volkswagen’s hands in exchange for a share of the company. Except it probably isn’t.

If true, current co-owner Porsche will increase its share in the company from 15.5 percent to 49 percent.

So, current owner Volkswagen hands over Bugatti for no cash but, through another of its brands Porsche, gains almost half of the company that now owns it… You can see where we’re going here, right?

The automotive world is a funny place.

