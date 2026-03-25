You could save serious money and settle for a Carrera or even the razor-sharp GTS, but doing so means overlooking Porsche’s most formidable 911. The Turbo S remains the undisputed flagship – the most complete and devastating expression of the iconic sports car.

With each generation, the 911 Turbo S has become more powerful and more sophisticated, yet it has never lost its usability. The familiar rear-engine, all-wheel-drive formula continues, but in the updated 992.2 version Porsche has embraced electrification to push things even further.

Building on the T-Hybrid tech from the latest GTS, the Turbo S now features twin electrically assisted turbochargers powered by a 1.9kWh battery and integrated with the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Output climbs to 522kW and 800Nm, delivering a claimed 0–100km/h sprint of just 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 322km/h.

4

On the road, the performance is relentless. With the roof down, the sense of speed intensifies, yet there’s no compromise in composure. Compared with a GTS or GT3, the suspension is slightly softer, but the car remains beautifully controlled, even on rougher backroads.

The electrified turbos eliminate lag entirely, delivering seamless acceleration. Left in automatic mode, the gearbox shifts effortlessly, but taking manual control adds another layer of engagement.

Despite its performance, the Turbo S is still a consummate cruiser. In Normal mode, it’s refined and relaxed, happily short-shifting and settling into a quiet rhythm. With the roof down, wind buffeting is minimal, making it one of the most usable convertibles on long drives.

4

Inside, the cabin is impeccably finished, though many features remain optional. Practicality is limited but usable, with a front boot and small rear seats.

Fuel use varies wildly: while steady cruising can return around 8.8L/100km, real-world driving is closer to 14.7L/100km – a small price to pay for performance of this calibre.