Chery Omoda 5 v Toyota Corolla Cross v MG ZST comparison: Spec to spec

Chery is preparing a comeback to the Australian market with the Omoda 5, but how does it fare against popular small SUV rivals?

Henry Man
2023 Chery Omoda 5
Chery is back.

After an eight-year hiatus, the Chinese automaker is returning to Australia with the Omoda 5 small SUV spearheading an all-new SUV and ute lineup.

But Chery is coming back to a changed Australian market and will need to compete against a laundry list of new models – such as the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos and Nissan Qashqai – while challenging now-established MG and Great Wall Motors (GWM) Chinese car brands.

UPDATE: We've driven the Omoda 5 – watch the video or read the full review. below.

MORE2023 Chery Omoda 5 review: First Australian drive

The petrol-powered Chery Omoda 5 will launch this year and is expected to bring a value-packed proposition, typical of Chinese automakers, to rival small SUVs such as the popular Toyota Corolla Cross and MG ZST. So, how do they compare on paper?

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 7
NOTE: All pricing and features of the Chery Omoda 5 are a guide of what to expect based on overseas specifications. Official local details will be announced later this month.

JUMP AHEAD

Pricing

Chery Australia previously released a survey on social media suggesting the potential of a sub-$30,000 to $40,000 price tag – similar to the GWM Haval Jolion small SUV.

This means, the MG ZST will still likely undercut the Omoda. Upper-spec versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross will be pricier, though it's available with a more frugal series-parallel hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Atmos Hyrbid SUV White 58
NOTE: All prices are before on-road costs.

Chery Omoda 5Toyota Corolla CrossMG ZST
$28,000 to $40,000 (expected)$33,000 to $49,050$25,990 to $33,990

Performance

Chery is expected to launch the Omoda 5 crossover with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to the front wheels via a CVT.

A more powerful 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with AWD is expected to join later on.

Plug-in hybrid and full battery-electric Omoda 5 versions are on the cards. Unlike the Corolla Cross, it won’t be offered with a traditional hybrid.

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 1
Chery Omoda 5 (1.5L / 1.6L)Toyota Corolla Cross (2.0L / 2.0L hybrid)MG ZST (1.5L / 1.3L)
Power115 / 145kW126 / 146kW84 / 115kW
Torque230 / 290Nm202Nm / N/A150 / 230Nm
0-100km/h7.8 seconds (1.6L only)7.5-9.2 secondsN/A
Drive typeFWD / AWDFWD (AWD optional)FWD
TransmissionCVT / seven-speed DCTCVT / e-CVTCVT / six-speed auto

Fuel consumption

According to overseas specifications, the Omoda 5’s claimed combined fuel consumption will be average for the small SUV class.

Full local details, including Australia's standard ADR 81/02 combined fuel efficiency figures, will be confirmed soon.

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 10
Chery Omoda 5Toyota Corolla CrossMG ZST
7.3-L/100km (1.5L only)4.3-6.0L/100km6.9-7.1L/100km

Dimensions

While 4.4-metres was considered medium in the past, the small SUV segment has grown. The Chery Omoda 5 reflects this with similar measurements to the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Omoda 5's height is lower due to the sportier design and coupe-esque roofline. It's significantly larger than the MG ZST, itself an older design dating back to 2017.

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 8
Chery Omoda 5Toyota Corolla CrossMG ZST
Length4400mm4460mm4323mm
Width1830mm1825mm1809mm
Height1588mm1620mm1653mm
Wheelbase2630mm2640mm2585mm
Ground ClearanceN/A160mm154mm

Cargo space

The sportier design and sloping roof of the Chery compromises boot volume, at least according to overseas specifications.

The cheaper petrol-only, front-wheel drive variants of the Toyota Corolla Cross benefit from the most boot space out of this trio, while the MG ZST’s smaller exterior dimensions mean its cargo capacity is on par with the Omoda 5.

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 9
Chery Omoda 5Toyota Corolla CrossMG ZST
Boot capacity (minimum)292-360-litres380-436-litres359-litres
Boot capacity (maximum with rear row folded)N/AN/A1187-litres
Electric tailgateYesYes (top-spec Atmos only)No
2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 4
Features

NOTE: Equipment listed here vary depending on the variant.

Chery Omoda 5 key features
18-inch ‘blade’ alloy wheels
Dual 10.25-inch infotainment and driver instrument displays
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Built-in voice assistant
Qi wireless phone charging
Heated and ventilated front seats
LED head- and tail-lights
Sequential indicators
Eight-speaker Sony sound system
Electric tailgate
Keyless entry/start with remote engine start
Sunroof
Leather sports seats
64-colour animated ambient lighting
Dual-zone climate control
Built-in dashcam
360-degree camera
Two-tone exterior colour options
06 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross 7873
Toyota Corolla Cross key features
17-18-inch alloy wheels
8- or 10.5-inch infotainment display
Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
7- or 12.3-inch driver instrument display
Toyota Connected Services and mobile app
LED head- and tail-lights
Sequential indicators
Front fog lights
Rear privacy glass
Roof rails
360-degree camera
Nine-speaker JBL audio system
Panoramic sunroof
Heated steering wheel
Air purification system
Automatic parking assist (hybrid only)
Archive Whichcar 2020 09 02 1 MG ZST 7
MG ZST key features
17-inch alloy wheels
10.1-inch infotainment display
Wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
Four- or six-speaker audio system
Auto high beam LED headlights
Front halogen fog lights
360-degree camera
Red brake callipers
Leatherette seats
Heated front seats with embossed MG logo
Panoramic sunroof
Roof rails

Safety

While the Chery Omoda 5 hasn’t been tested locally by the ANCAP safety body yet, it has already received the full five-star rating by Euro NCAP in Europe under the 2022 criteria – which will likely reflect here.

Similarly, the Toyota Corolla Cross has achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating under the 2022 testing criteria; however, the older MG ZST only has a four-star ANCAP rating on the less stringent 2017 criteria (which will expire at the end of 2024).

The Omoda 5 is expected to follow the Corolla Cross and ZST in offering active safety assistance systems as standard, including auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Chery Omoda 5 Malaysia Teaser 15
MOREANCAP

Henry is a motoring journalist passionate about the intersection of technology and transportation, with a focus on electric vehicles.


 

