Chery Omoda 5 v Toyota Corolla Cross v MG ZST comparison: Spec to spec

Chery is back.
After an eight-year hiatus, the Chinese automaker is returning to Australia with the Omoda 5 small SUV spearheading an all-new SUV and ute lineup.
But Chery is coming back to a changed Australian market and will need to compete against a laundry list of new models – such as the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos and Nissan Qashqai – while challenging now-established MG and Great Wall Motors (GWM) Chinese car brands.
UPDATE: We've driven the Omoda 5 – watch the video or read the full review. below.
The petrol-powered Chery Omoda 5 will launch this year and is expected to bring a value-packed proposition, typical of Chinese automakers, to rival small SUVs such as the popular Toyota Corolla Cross and MG ZST. So, how do they compare on paper?
NOTE: All pricing and features of the Chery Omoda 5 are a guide of what to expect based on overseas specifications. Official local details will be announced later this month.
JUMP AHEAD
Pricing
Chery Australia previously released a survey on social media suggesting the potential of a sub-$30,000 to $40,000 price tag – similar to the GWM Haval Jolion small SUV.
This means, the MG ZST will still likely undercut the Omoda. Upper-spec versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross will be pricier, though it's available with a more frugal series-parallel hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.
NOTE: All prices are before on-road costs.
|Chery Omoda 5
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|MG ZST
|$28,000 to $40,000 (expected)
|$33,000 to $49,050
|$25,990 to $33,990
Performance
Chery is expected to launch the Omoda 5 crossover with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to the front wheels via a CVT.
A more powerful 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with AWD is expected to join later on.
Plug-in hybrid and full battery-electric Omoda 5 versions are on the cards. Unlike the Corolla Cross, it won’t be offered with a traditional hybrid.
|Chery Omoda 5 (1.5L / 1.6L)
|Toyota Corolla Cross (2.0L / 2.0L hybrid)
|MG ZST (1.5L / 1.3L)
|Power
|115 / 145kW
|126 / 146kW
|84 / 115kW
|Torque
|230 / 290Nm
|202Nm / N/A
|150 / 230Nm
|0-100km/h
|7.8 seconds (1.6L only)
|7.5-9.2 seconds
|N/A
|Drive type
|FWD / AWD
|FWD (AWD optional)
|FWD
|Transmission
|CVT / seven-speed DCT
|CVT / e-CVT
|CVT / six-speed auto
Fuel consumption
According to overseas specifications, the Omoda 5’s claimed combined fuel consumption will be average for the small SUV class.
Full local details, including Australia's standard ADR 81/02 combined fuel efficiency figures, will be confirmed soon.
|Chery Omoda 5
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|MG ZST
|7.3-L/100km (1.5L only)
|4.3-6.0L/100km
|6.9-7.1L/100km
Dimensions
While 4.4-metres was considered medium in the past, the small SUV segment has grown. The Chery Omoda 5 reflects this with similar measurements to the Toyota Corolla Cross.
The Omoda 5's height is lower due to the sportier design and coupe-esque roofline. It's significantly larger than the MG ZST, itself an older design dating back to 2017.
|Chery Omoda 5
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|MG ZST
|Length
|4400mm
|4460mm
|4323mm
|Width
|1830mm
|1825mm
|1809mm
|Height
|1588mm
|1620mm
|1653mm
|Wheelbase
|2630mm
|2640mm
|2585mm
|Ground Clearance
|N/A
|160mm
|154mm
Cargo space
The sportier design and sloping roof of the Chery compromises boot volume, at least according to overseas specifications.
The cheaper petrol-only, front-wheel drive variants of the Toyota Corolla Cross benefit from the most boot space out of this trio, while the MG ZST’s smaller exterior dimensions mean its cargo capacity is on par with the Omoda 5.
|Chery Omoda 5
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|MG ZST
|Boot capacity (minimum)
|292-360-litres
|380-436-litres
|359-litres
|Boot capacity (maximum with rear row folded)
|N/A
|N/A
|1187-litres
|Electric tailgate
|Yes
|Yes (top-spec Atmos only)
|No
Features
NOTE: Equipment listed here vary depending on the variant.
|Chery Omoda 5 key features
|18-inch ‘blade’ alloy wheels
|Dual 10.25-inch infotainment and driver instrument displays
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Built-in voice assistant
|Qi wireless phone charging
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|LED head- and tail-lights
|Sequential indicators
|Eight-speaker Sony sound system
|Electric tailgate
|Keyless entry/start with remote engine start
|Sunroof
|Leather sports seats
|64-colour animated ambient lighting
|Dual-zone climate control
|Built-in dashcam
|360-degree camera
|Two-tone exterior colour options
|Toyota Corolla Cross key features
|17-18-inch alloy wheels
|8- or 10.5-inch infotainment display
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
|7- or 12.3-inch driver instrument display
|Toyota Connected Services and mobile app
|LED head- and tail-lights
|Sequential indicators
|Front fog lights
|Rear privacy glass
|Roof rails
|360-degree camera
|Nine-speaker JBL audio system
|Panoramic sunroof
|Heated steering wheel
|Air purification system
|Automatic parking assist (hybrid only)
|MG ZST key features
|17-inch alloy wheels
|10.1-inch infotainment display
|Wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
|Four- or six-speaker audio system
|Auto high beam LED headlights
|Front halogen fog lights
|360-degree camera
|Red brake callipers
|Leatherette seats
|Heated front seats with embossed MG logo
|Panoramic sunroof
|Roof rails
Safety
While the Chery Omoda 5 hasn’t been tested locally by the ANCAP safety body yet, it has already received the full five-star rating by Euro NCAP in Europe under the 2022 criteria – which will likely reflect here.
Similarly, the Toyota Corolla Cross has achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating under the 2022 testing criteria; however, the older MG ZST only has a four-star ANCAP rating on the less stringent 2017 criteria (which will expire at the end of 2024).
The Omoda 5 is expected to follow the Corolla Cross and ZST in offering active safety assistance systems as standard, including auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
COMMENTS