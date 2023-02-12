Chery Omoda 5 v Toyota Corolla Cross v MG ZST comparison: Spec to spec

After an eight-year hiatus, the Chinese automaker is returning to Australia with the Omoda 5 small SUV spearheading an all-new SUV and ute lineup.

But Chery is coming back to a changed Australian market and will need to compete against a laundry list of new models – such as the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos and Nissan Qashqai – while challenging now-established MG and Great Wall Motors (GWM) Chinese car brands.

UPDATE: We've driven the Omoda 5 – watch the video or read the full review. below.

The petrol-powered Chery Omoda 5 will launch this year and is expected to bring a value-packed proposition, typical of Chinese automakers, to rival small SUVs such as the popular Toyota Corolla Cross and MG ZST. So, how do they compare on paper?

NOTE: All pricing and features of the Chery Omoda 5 are a guide of what to expect based on overseas specifications. Official local details will be announced later this month.

Pricing

Chery Australia previously released a survey on social media suggesting the potential of a sub-$30,000 to $40,000 price tag – similar to the GWM Haval Jolion small SUV.

This means, the MG ZST will still likely undercut the Omoda. Upper-spec versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross will be pricier, though it's available with a more frugal series-parallel hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.

NOTE: All prices are before on-road costs.

Chery Omoda 5 Toyota Corolla Cross MG ZST $28,000 to $40,000 (expected) $33,000 to $49,050 $25,990 to $33,990

Performance

Chery is expected to launch the Omoda 5 crossover with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to the front wheels via a CVT.

A more powerful 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with AWD is expected to join later on.