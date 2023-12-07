Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Patrol Ti-L (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan Patrol Ti-L (4X4) Y62 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1699 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1699 mm
|Ground Clearance
|283 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2829 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|140 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|343 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|343 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tany62A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Forward Collision Warning
- Head Airbags
- Hydraulic Body Motion Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,060
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$100,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$104,160
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,600