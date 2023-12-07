WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Vantage
  4. My19

2022 Aston Martin Vantage My19 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

7b411a0c/2022 aston martin vantage 4 0l petrol 2d coupe 04660142
2022 Aston Martin Vantage My19 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Aston Martin Vantage My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin Vantage News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1273 mm
Length 4465 mm
Width 1942 mm
Kerb Weight 1643 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 327 g/km
CO2 Combined 236 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 685 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 295/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Scfsmgaw9Kgn01234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured England

Current Aston Martin Vantage pricing and specs

F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $368,800
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $352,500
F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Convertible 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
F1 2D Coupe 5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
My25 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $410,000